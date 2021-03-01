Boston Charter School Distributes Print Curriculum to 400+ Students Using Mimeo

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announces fast printing and delivery of course textbooks to Roxbury Prep Charter School, facilitating distribution to students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roxbury Prep is a public school that provides students in grades 5–12 with an award-winning curriculum. Since its founding in 1999, the school has been bringing both joy and academic rigor into daily learning throughout three middle school and two high school campuses in Boston, MA. However, when COVID-19 spread throughout the US, Roxbury Prep's leadership sought out a new solution for getting AP World History course textbooks into the hands of students as soon as possible.

Monique Lomax, Director of Operations at Roxbury Prep, already a client of The School Planner Company, a Mimeo company, reached out to Mimeo Document, the corporate printing division. Lomax said that, after the conversation, she "Didn't shop around, largely because of the superb customer service."

Mimeo scanned hundreds of pages, spiral bound them, and shipped 23 boxes of course textbooks directly to the school, where parents could pick them up, safely and contact-free. "We wanted something professional and long-lasting, but we only had a short window of time to find a company and place our order," said Lomax, "Mimeo came through for us right away. We're very happy with them. We ended up placing two more orders with Mimeo and recommending them to our partner high school."

"We are proud to support Roxbury Prep in getting essential educational materials to students in a convenient, timely manner," said Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US. "Now, more than ever, we are committed to helping schools by taking care of their printing and delivery needs, so they can focus on providing an exceptional learning experience, without having to worry about their print."

