Boston Children's Health Physicians Opens New Administrative Headquarters

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) celebrated the opening of its new administrative headquarters located at 400 Columbus Avenue, Suite 200E, Valhalla NY, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 25, 2023. The event was attended by BCHP's founders, representatives from Boston Children's Hospital, senior executives, leaders in the medical field, and staff who gathered to mark the occasion and recognize the significance of this new facility for the organization. This office has been built exclusively for BCHP, with the aim of providing a modern and efficient space for the organization's administrative staff to work together.

"Our new headquarters will create a collaborative work environment for our administrative staff, increasing job satisfaction. This, in turn, can help us continue to attract and retain a dedicated workforce that is committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. We believe that this transition will ultimately benefit our patients by ensuring they receive consistent, high-quality care from a team of devoted professionals," said Allen J. Dozor, MD, President.

Gerard Villucci, Chief Executive Officer, added, "This new administrative headquarters location is a significant investment in the future of BCHP. By consolidating our administrative functions in one location, we can more effectively manage resources and reduce costs, allowing us to focus on what we do best - providing high-quality pediatric care to the children in our region."

The benefits of having the administrative staff of a comprehensive healthcare group working under one roof are numerous. It enables faster decision-making, improved communication, and better collaboration, leading to improved patient care and outcomes.

BCHP is excited to move forward with this new administrative headquarters location, and looks forward to continuing to provide outstanding pediatric care to its patients.

For more information about BCHP and its services, please visit bchphysicians.org.

About Boston Children's Health Physicians

Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) is a large multi-specialty group with more than 300 clinicians. BCHP proudly offer a full range of care to families in over 55 practices throughout New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. Working with partners at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at WMCHealth and New York Medical College, BCHP is dedicated to state-of-the-art patient care, excellence in medical education, and cutting-edge scientific research. BCHP is also part of the Boston Children's Hospital network of care, the #1-ranked children's hospital by U.S.News & World Report. For more, visit our website and follow us on Facebook @BCHPhysicians.

