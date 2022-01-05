Boston Children's Hospital and PM Pediatrics Announce Urgent Care Collaboration

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital and PM Pediatrics are now working together to provide premier urgent care for children and young adults in the Boston area. This urgent care collaboration will enable Boston Children's and PM Pediatrics to build on initiatives to provide high quality clinical care, and enhance patient experience for pediatric patients in Massachusetts. As part of the collaboration, the two organizations will use their collective pediatric expertise to increase access to healthcare and ensure care for children is delivered in the right setting.

"Boston Children's couldn't be more pleased to expand access to care with PM Pediatrics, a national leader in pediatric urgent care services," according to Kevin Churchwell, MD, president and CEO of Boston Children's. "Our new relationship will help expand the continuum of pediatric care and support pediatric primary care practices in providing their patients and families with timely access to appropriate care, closer to home."

This Massachusetts collaboration will promote clinical management of patients between PM Pediatrics and the primary care, specialty care and hospital-based services provided by Boston Children's and its clinical affiliates. When a PM Pediatrics patient requires care from Boston Children's or its clinical affiliates, this collaboration will facilitate a seamless patient experience and efficient sharing of necessary patient information.

"We examine everything from patient experience to population health metrics with a very critical eye in order to provide best in class, developmentally appropriate, and evidence-based care," said Dr. Jeffrey Schor, co-founder and co-CEO of PM Pediatrics. "This ongoing collaborative effort with Boston Children's, coupled with our close working relationship with primary care providers, will help us to strengthen our mission of revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered to children and young adults."

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 10 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 25 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Answers blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

About PM Pediatrics

Established in 2005, PM Pediatrics is the nation's largest provider of specialized pediatric urgent care with 71 locations nationwide and over 4,000,000 visits to date, including offices in Dedham, Woburn, and Braintree. Each location is staffed by pediatricians and pediatric emergency specialists trained in treating newborn through college-age patients for a broad array of illnesses and injuries including asthma, fever, infections, dehydration, fractures, wounds requiring stitches and more. PM Pediatrics is also a thought leader in the urgent care space, with leadership representation at the American Academy of Pediatrics and Urgent Care Association, as well as the presenter of PUCC, an annual pediatric urgent care conference with international attendance. The company is proud to be a ten-time honoree to Inc. magazine's 500|5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information about PM Pediatrics and a list of locations, visit pmpediatrics.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Tornatore

Boston Children's Hospital

617-919-3110

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Children's Hospital