Boston Children's Hospital announces $20 million gift to advance treatment of pediatric heart disease

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital today announced a $20 million gift from the Benderson Family Foundation to fuel the next generation of discoveries in the treatment of pediatric heart disease. In recognition of this gift, the hospital is honored to rename its combined cardiovascular programs the Benderson Family Heart Center at Boston Children's Hospital.

"Gina and I have grown to know the work of Boston Children's Hospital very well during my time as a board member, and we have had many opportunities to hear directly from patients and families whose lives have been changed — and often saved — by the care they've received," said Shaun Benderson. "Our family has been particularly moved by the astonishing accomplishments of the hospital's cardiovascular programs, and we want to help those teams grow and reach even greater heights, benefiting children all over the world, for generations to come."

The Heart Center's history of clinical excellence and groundbreaking discovery has supported some of the most important advances in pediatric heart care, from pioneering methods to rescue underdeveloped hearts to enabling new forms of heart valve repair for children.

"This gift will allow an exceptionally talented and committed group of people to work on challenges that have been particularly vexing," said Pedro del Nido, MD, Chairman, Department of Cardiovascular Surgery. "It's not a one-year project. It's an ongoing, multi-year project. Ten years from now, we will look back and remember that a decade of progress began today with this generous gift."

This newly renamed center will build on its longstanding legacy with renewed support for life-changing research and a world class facility that will deliver the care children can find only at Boston Children's. With a major new clinical tower opening in the summer of 2022, the Hale Family Building, the Heart Center will be consolidated into one building, spanning more than five floors, and radically reconfigure how care is administered. The gift will create two Benderson Family endowed chairs at the Heart Center and underwrite basic, translational and clinical research. These new chairs join one previously established by the family.

"Over the years, we have made substantial progress improving pediatric cardiovascular health," said Tal Geva, MD, Chairman, Department of Cardiology. "This gift will allow us to do so much more for so many more children. It will have a lasting impact on the development of innovative programs that will drive major advances in the care of children with heart disease."

"The generosity of the Benderson Family Foundation will empower our researchers, clinicians, nurses and all who are involved in the Heart Center to further advance and improve care for pediatric cardiovascular patients and to create the next evolution of that care," said Kevin B. Churchwell, MD, President and CEO of Boston Children's. "This gift is profoundly important to the future of children's heart health, and we are extraordinarily grateful."

