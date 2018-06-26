Boston Children's Hospital ranked #1 in the nation

"In a time when health care is ever-changing, achieving the number one ranking reminds all of us at Boston Children's what inspires us: it's about caring for children, digging deeper in research, and finding new ways to make our care even better," says Sandra L. Fenwick, President and CEO. "It's also a reflection of the tireless work our team puts in every single day, providing the highest level of care and reassuring our families that we are here to help."

Boston Children's, home to more than 3,000 scientists, is also home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric hospital, currently ranking fourth in NIH funding among all independent hospitals. Today, our scientists are translating advances in gene therapy, neuroscience and in rare disease research, among many others. A leader in innovation, Boston Children's is a developer, investor and first adopter of new technologies and systems designed to transform the future of pediatrics and provide patients with the very best personalized care.

"At Boston Children's, research and innovation are at the forefront of our patient care," says Kevin B. Churchwell, EVP of Health Affairs and COO. "We are constantly working on the next groundbreaking cure or simulation training that will improve our patients' outcomes. All of us at Boston Children's are proud of our ranking and the recognition of so many individuals who are dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world."

U.S. News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The 12th annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. Hospitals received points for being ranked in a specialty, and higher-ranking hospitals receive more points. The Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll recognizes the 10 hospitals that received the most points overall.

The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

