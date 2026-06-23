Boston Children's Museum Appoints Melissa Higgins as President and Chief Executive Officer

Leadership Transition at Beloved Cultural Institution

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Museum announced today that Melissa Higgins has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Carole Charnow. Higgins currently serves as Vice President of Programs and Exhibits, where she leads the Museum's play-based learning experiences and oversees public programs and exhibit development onsite and in the community.

Melissa Higgins Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer at Boston Children's Museum

"Melissa has been an innovative and inspirational leader at the Museum for over eight years," said Carole Charnow. "I could not be more thrilled to welcome her as the Museum's next President & CEO. Her many years of experience in museums, educational television, and online learning have prepared her well for this exciting opportunity. Plus, she is already highly regarded and deeply respected by her colleagues at Boston Children's Museum and by the children's museum field nationwide. We are incredibly lucky to have her as our next leader!"

Since joining Boston Children's Museum in March 2018, Higgins has risen from Senior Director of STEAM Programming to Vice President of Programs and Exhibits. She has led key initiatives such as the Museum's STEAM and Art Labs, online play-and-learning resources, the CreatedBy Festival, summer camp programs, and several exhibit redesigns, while securing grant funding and developing partnerships that broaden access to high-quality learning experiences for children and families.

"I believe deeply in the power of Boston Children's Museum to create positive change and impacts—for families in Greater Boston and far beyond. Over my 8 years at the Museum, I have seen firsthand how this institution catalyzes meaningful, inspiring, and joyful learning," said Melissa Higgins. "The opportunity to further support the Museum's mission as CEO is a tremendous honor. As an educator and as a mother, I am excited to develop new experiences for children that meet this moment in playful and impactful ways."

Earlier in her career, Higgins worked in WGBH's education department and served as Director of Curriculum Development for the Engineering is Elementary program at Boston's Museum of Science. She earned a B.A. in Architectural Studies from Connecticut College and an M.A. in Museum Studies from Harvard University Extension School.

"The Board is profoundly grateful to Carole for her extraordinary leadership and lasting contributions to Boston Children's Museum," said David Healy, Board Chair. "We are confident that Melissa's vision, experience, and dedication to children and families will build on that legacy and strengthen the Museum's role as a vital community resource."

Higgins will begin her new role on August 17. After retiring, Charnow will be honored with the title of President Emerita, recognizing her 16 years of distinguished service to the Museum.

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Follow the Museum on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays. On the first Saturday of each month, the Museum opens at 10:00 a.m. Advance tickets and reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekends, holidays, school vacation weeks, and TJX $1 Sunday Afternoons. Admission is $24 for adults, children ages 1–15, and seniors. Children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum