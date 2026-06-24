Boston Children's Museum's "Dream it! Build it!" Sparks Creativity and STEAM Learning

Dream, Design, Build: New Exhibit Inspires

Children to Shape the Future

BOSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Museum is delighted to announce the opening of Dream it! Build it! on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Dream it! Build it! is a new permanent hands-on, mind-on experience that encourages families to explore construction, architecture, and engineering through creative problem-solving and play. Through experiences that encourage dreaming, designing, and building, Dream it! Build it! connects families to the creative, collaborative, and community-focused sides of construction.

Dream it! Build it! is designed to empower children and their families to dream, design, and construct the next generations’ vision to make a positive impact on the world.

In this new exhibit, children are encouraged to explore their own dreams to shape the future of the built environment. Museum visitors can imagine bold possibilities for cities and communities, solve urban planning and engineering problems, and build projects using real tools and teamwork. Dream it! Build it! nurtures creativity, resilience, and collaboration—future-ready skills that support children in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) and beyond. Research shows that children make decisions about what subjects and careers are, or are not, "for them" when they are very young, and creating an exhibit that engages all children, especially girls and children of color (who are underrepresented in STEAM careers later in life), was a priority for the Museum.

Exhibit highlights include:

The Big Build: Climb scaffolding, move materials, and try out a building trade to construct a large-scale structure together.

Dream City: Imagine, sketch, and add your ideas to a collaborative digital city.

Design Studio: Play with light, color, and materials to create spaces for yourself and others.

Green Spaces: Explore sustainable design by integrating nature into communities.

Profiles of Workers: Meet real people who shape the built environment, highlighting diverse pathways and identities.

"For many children, building with tools, machines, and their hands is immediately engaging," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "We envision Dream it! Build it! as an opportunity to create an early entry point to the construction, architecture, and engineering workforce pipeline and foster a sense of inclusivity by illustrating to children from all backgrounds that a future in STEAM is not just possible, but also attainable and rewarding."

The Museum is proud to have collaborated with many designers, engineers, fabricators, construction professionals, educators, advisors, children, and families in creating this new exhibit. Notably, the Museum partnered with three local youth-serving organizations—youth and staff from YouthBuild Boston; teens and mentors from Artists for Humanity's 3D Design Studio; and students from Minuteman High School, a public vocational technical school—to highlight the talent and excitement that youth bring to design and construction.

Dream it! Build it! is generously supported by Boston Global Investors, Fisher Global Foundation, Anonymous (2), Amazon, Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts, BOND, The Growdon Family Endowment Fund, Lilly Endowment Inc., North Atlantic States Carpenters Labor Management Program, PwC, 617MediaGroup, American Plumbing & Heating, Building Trades Employers' Association, Columbia, Dimeo Construction, E.M. Duggan Inc., Gilbane Building, The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation, IUPAT District Council 35, John Moriarty & Associates, Inc., Li-Qiu Family Foundation, New England Finish Systems, LLC, New England Mechanical Contractors Association, Sasaki, The Select Group of Companies, Unified Construction Group Inc., Wentworth Sweeney Programs of Construction Management, and Friends of William A. Berry. In-kind support was provided by Milwaukee Tool and Bobcat of Boston.

For additional information visit www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org/Dreamit_BuildIt/

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Follow the Museum on Facebook and Instagram

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays. On the first Saturday of each month, the Museum opens at 10:00 a.m. Advance tickets and reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekends, holidays, school vacation weeks, and TJX $1 Sunday Afternoons. Admission is $24 for adults, children ages 1–15, and seniors. Children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum