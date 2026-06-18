Boston Children's Museum to Open Sweet Ritual

Art Exhibition Reveals Meaningful Connections in Familiar Sweets

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Museum announces the June 27 opening of Sweet Ritual, an art exhibition designed for children and families by artist Soojin Kim. The exhibit invites close looking, curiosity, and reflection through artwork featuring familiar, everyday sweets.

Sweet Ritual is an art exhibition designed for children and families by artist Soojin Kim. The exhibit invites close looking, curiosity, and reflection through artwork featuring familiar, everyday sweets.

In her drawings and paintings, artist Soojin Kim transforms classic American treats into objects that explore personal memories and cultural change as seen through her father's experiences as a boy in Korea. By slowing down the act of looking, the exhibition encourages visitors to notice small differences in color, texture, and form—revealing how ordinary objects and familiar treats can hold meaning and emotion. Visitors are also invited to explore the connection between our sense of smell and memory in the Gallery's hands-on activity area.

"We are so thrilled to share this collection of artwork by Soojin Kim," said Sage Brousseau, Senior Art Educator. "Her detailed drawings and paintings of Oreos, M&Ms, and other sweet treats are – at first glance – colorful and whimsical eye candy, but they also serve as symbols for meaningful connections many of us can relate to."

Soojin Kim came to Boston in 2000 to study Electrical Engineering from South Korea. After receiving her master's degree in engineering, she changed her focus of study to fine art and began studying at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts. She received a second master's degree in 2017 from Tufts University in Studio Art. She won the Boit Award for her independent studio practice, the Dana Pond Award in painting, and a highly competitive Traveling Scholars Award from the School of the Museum of Fine Art. She is a recipient of the Tufts University Montague Travel Grant and Graduate Research Awards. She was selected as the Bupyeong Young Artist and the SHIFTS artist of Park Young Korea Foundation, and as a residency artist for MASS Moca Artist Residency in 2017 and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in 2018. Soojin Kim lives in Connecticut and teaches in Boston.

Artist Meet & Greet will be on Saturday, June 27 from 2:00–3:00pm and will include a storytime. Sweet Ritual will be open through September 7.

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Follow the Museum on Facebook and Instagram.

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays. On the first Saturday of each month, the Museum opens at 10:00 a.m. Advance tickets and reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekends, holidays, school vacation weeks, and TJX $1 Sunday Afternoons. Admission is $24 for adults, children ages 1–15, and seniors. Children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum