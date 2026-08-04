Boston Children's Museum Launches Major Resiliency Project

Bold Waterfront Plan to Shield Museum and Neighborhoods from Rising Flood Risks

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Museum (BCM) announces the launch of Phase 1 of its Waterfront Resiliency Plan with a groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 5. Set on Fort Point Channel, the Museum is one of Boston's most flood-exposed sites as sea levels rise and storms intensify. The Plan will help protect historic buildings and nearby neighborhoods from future flooding.

Boston Children's Museum is taking a phased approach that aligns with City and State planning underway: Phase 1 will protect the Museum’s perimeter and its utility systems through 2050, and Phase 2 will transform the Museum’s “front yard” into a waterfront park that will protect the Museum and neighbors through 2070. When all phases of the Plan are complete, flood pathways to the Seaport, South Boston, Roxbury, Dorchester, and the South End will be disrupted.

Boston ranks eighth among major global cities that are most vulnerable to flooding, and the City's Climate Ready Boston Plan identifies South Boston as highly exposed under all sea-level-rise projections and storm scenarios. On January 4, 2018, the urgency became clear when Winter Storm Grayson pushed icy floodwaters onto nearby streets and into the Museum. To address the increasing risk, BCM engaged Sasaki, an interdisciplinary design firm, who brought in VHB, ARUP, and others, to provide investigation and analysis, and to ultimately design a plan that not only would protect the Museum and neighboring communities from flooding but would incorporate playful learning opportunities and climate education for young children.

"In response to climate change, the Museum set ambitious goals for its Waterfront Resiliency Plan, a plan that will deepen its connection to the Harbor and natural environment," said David Healy, Board Chair. "When complete, the Plan will offer BCM visitors a more resilient, accessible, playful, and educational waterfront that supports its mission, vision, and values."

BCM committed early on to protecting South Boston's shoreline from sea-level rise. In 2018, with Board and leadership guidance, an Anonymous gift helped Sasaki and engineering partners develop a plan to protect the Museum, Fort Point, and nearby neighborhoods. BCM is taking a phased approach that aligns with City and State planning underway: Phase 1 will protect the Museum's perimeter and its utility systems through 2050, and Phase 2 will transform the Museum's "front yard" into a waterfront park that will protect the Museum and neighbors through 2070. When all phases of the Plan are complete, flood pathways to the Seaport, South Boston, Roxbury, Dorchester, and the South End will be disrupted.

"Preparing for climate change is essential in protecting Massachusetts' economic future," said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. "Boston Children's Museum is not only a beloved destination for families, but also an important driver of tourism and economic activity on Boston's waterfront. This project will help safeguard a historic institution, strengthen surrounding neighborhoods and showcase how thoughtful investments in resilience help create more secure, sustainable communities."

BCM has now raised over $15 million and will break ground on Phase 1 this month. Construction will include three key elements:

Reinforcement of the building envelope to reduce water intrusion

Below-grade drainage, pumps, and storage to manage floodwater

Protection and relocation of critical utility systems

Without this work, one severe storm could destroy systems that would take months and millions of dollars to replace, closing the Museum and disrupting critical family services.

Why Now?

Educational Access : BCM welcomes 415,000+ visitors annually, including tens of thousands from underserved communities, making flood closures a major loss of access to play and learning.

: BCM welcomes 415,000+ visitors annually, including tens of thousands from underserved communities, making flood closures a major loss of access to play and learning. Neighborhood Protection : Long-term improvements will help block flood pathways into nearby neighborhoods.

: Long-term improvements will help block flood pathways into nearby neighborhoods. Climate Leadership : BCM will serve as a living laboratory for climate adaptation and real-world solutions.

The Waterfront Resiliency Plan blends climate resilience with immersive learning and play along the Harborwalk and Fort Point Channel. It also supports Harborwalk uses, expands public access to Fort Point Channel and Boston Harbor, and creates new ways to engage with the channel's environment and marine life. It will protect the Museum's 135-year-old building, create a green waterfront park with Harbor access, and improve visitor amenities by adding promontories and "living coastlines" with floating gardens and tide pool habitat, turning the Harbor and cityscape into a vibrant, hands-on setting for leisure, learning, and exploration.

"As one of Boston's most vulnerable coastal flood pathways, increasing protections along Fort Point Channel is a vital piece of Boston's broader climate resilience strategy," said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer at the City of Boston. "This project shows how strategic investments and nature-based solutions can safeguard critical infrastructure while expanding vibrant, accessible waterfront space for all Boston families."

Phase 1 of the Waterfront Resiliency Plan has been generously supported by New Balance, An Anonymous Donor, the Yawkey Foundation, Barbara and Amos Hostetter, the Lovett-Woodsum Foundation, Constance Counts, Cynthia Taft, Glenn and Kathy Murphy, and the Executive Office of Economic Development.

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Monday (Closed Tuesday) from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $24, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $24; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum