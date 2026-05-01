Boston Consulting Group Announces Mel Wolfgang as North America Regional Chair

Mel Wolfgang Succeeds Sharon Marcil as Leader of the Firm's North America Region

BOSTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, today announced that Mel Wolfgang has become North America Regional Chair. He succeeds Sharon Marcil and will oversee BCG's operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

BCG Announces Mel Wolfgang as North America Regional Chair

"Mel Wolfgang is a trusted advisor to CEOs and senior executives. He has a record of leading large-scale transformations, a clear understanding of how AI and technology create advantage, and a proven ability to help clients translate ambition into measurable results," said the firm's CEO, Christoph Schweizer. "He is an inspiring, experienced leader committed to our clients, our people, and the firm."

Wolfgang has worked at BCG for 27 years and has served in multiple leadership positions. Most recently, he chaired a board committee developing BCG's senior partners, and held positions leading BCG's people agenda—both at the practice and regional levels. His work with clients is focused on large-scale transformation and change management in the industrial goods, transportation and logistics, and public sectors.

"I am deeply honored by the opportunity to lead BCG in North America," said Wolfgang. "What excites me most is the chance to work alongside exceptional colleagues across the region as we help clients solve hard problems, build new capabilities, and create meaningful impact. North America has real momentum, and I look forward to listening closely, building on our strength, and continuing to invest in our people, our clients, and our future."

Wolfgang replaces Sharon Marcil, whose term as North America Regional Chair is coming to an end. During her tenure, which began in 2021, Marcil helped strengthen BCG's position across the region during a period of significant economic and business change. Under her leadership, BCG in North America deepened its sector expertise, accelerated its AI agenda, more systematically embedded BCG X across the region, strengthened competitiveness in cost topics, and elevated relationship excellence with CEOs and other senior leaders across client organizations.

For more information, please contact Marcus Liem at [email protected] or +1 917 705 2844.

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Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)