Boston Consulting Group Explores The People And Companies At The Forefront of Climate Impact In Its New Podcast Series Sustainability, Inc.

In Episode 1, "The Inflection Point," BCG Global Chair Rich Lesser and Fortune Media CEO Alan Murray provide a wider perspective on the process—and the pain points—that enterprises have to go through to deliver impactful, long-lasting change in the sustainability arena.

"I think companies are starting to really deal with the effects of climate right now," says Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune Media. "If you look at extreme weather events, if you look at wildfires, if you look at water shortages, they're beginning to see the costs on the one hand, but they're also beginning to see the opportunity. People are saying, 'Wow, this isn't just something we have to pay to fix. This is something that's going to create new business opportunities that we want to be a part of.'"

The second episode of Sustainability, Inc. focuses the most effective and cutting-edge nature-based solutions for our global environmental issues, and features stories from leaders and innovators across the agriculture and oceanic sustainability space, including representatives from General Mills, DroneSeed, Soil Capital, and Coral Vita.

Companies featured in the series were selected for their movement on pressing sustainability topics, including: power decarbonization, the very real relationship between climate and gender, how we solve the waste and pollution problem, and the latest trends in sustainable investing, among others. Stories will go behind the scenes of strategic pivots to focus on the stakeholders, decision-making, and operations within each company—as well as the employees, communities, and wildlife that will be positively impacted by the choices these companies are taking—all with the aim to inspire business leaders around the world to join the fight for sustainability.

"BCG is committed to taking significant action on climate, recognizing that one of the most significant ways we can lead and contribute is by supporting our clients," says Rich Lesser, BCG's Global Chair. "It differs between sectors and companies but helping them understand how to drive a sustainable transformation productively and effectively is our focus. We believe that this partnership with Fortune will help tell the story of how companies are building climate and sustainability into their business strategy, value proposition, and operating model."



Sustainability, Inc. is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Google Play, FORTUNE.com, and other podcast apps. New episodes will launch through the end of 2021, with 12 episodes total slated.

Sustainability, Inc. is a new limited-series podcast from Boston Consulting Group, produced by FORTUNE Brand Studio, without the participation of the Fortune editorial staff. The views and opinions expressed by podcast speakers and guests are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of Fortune.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About FORTUNE Brand Studio

FORTUNE Brand Studio (FBS) tells stories that matter, shining a light on business transformation, innovation, and action in a changed world on behalf of a global roster of brands. By taking a journalistic and documentary-style approach, our team creates meaningful, authentic content in all formats that resonate with savvy business audiences.

About Gaia Vince

Gaia Vince is an award-winning science journalist, broadcaster, and author. She writes for The Guardian, Nature, and New Scientist and makes documentaries for radio and television. She is a regular host of BBC Inside Science. Vince is particularly interested in how human systems and Earth's planetary systems interact, and she is an honorary senior research fellow at UCL's Anthropocene Institute.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

