Boston Consulting Group Releases Annual Sustainability Report

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today released Progress in a Year of Adversity: 2020 Annual Sustainability Report. The report details the firm's policies and performance on material nonfinancial topics during the 2020 calendar year, including its social, environmental, people, and business ethics work.

The report highlights dramatic growth in BCG's sustainability client work, with more than 900 social impact consulting projects delivered to over 600 organizations in 2020, driving progress across the private, public, and social sectors. In response to the global pandemic, BCG delivered more than 300 COVID-19-related projects across 40-plus countries.

Building on the firm's pledge to reach net-zero climate impact by 2030, BCG reported a 70% decline in total greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 (compared with their 2018 baseline year). Although this reduction is largely a result of travel restrictions imposed for much of the year, the firm will apply many of the lessons learned about new ways of working to sustain lower travel emissions in the future. BCG aims to reduce business travel emissions by 30% per FTE by 2025. BCG was certified as a CarbonNeutral® company for the third consecutive year and continued to source 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources. Thanks to its action on climate change, BCG earned an A– rating in the 2020 CDP Climate Disclosure, the gold standard of corporate climate transparency.

The report also covers the firm's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, a long-standing priority at BCG. In 2020, women represented 44% of BCG's staff and 42% of newly hired consultants. Over the past five years, BCG has achieved equal promotion and retention rates for women and men among its consultants. And in 2020 the firm announced a new set of commitments aimed at improving racial equity, including investing $100 million of its talent resources over five years to support organizations that address racial injustice and inequality in the US.

"This year has underlined that our firm has a duty to address social inequities and to combat climate change. It's more important than ever to understand and elevate our purpose—acting decisively to use our unique capabilities to address the world's needs and unlock the potential of people inside and outside the firm. This report explains how we are delivering on that commitment, empowering our people to continue to evolve our business, drive positive social impact, and protect our planet," said Rich Lesser, CEO of BCG.

