Boston Digital Names Peter Prodromou CEO, Founder Chuck Murphy Assumes Chairmanship

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Digital today announced changes at the executive level with founder Chuck Murphy stepping into the role of Chairman of the Board, and naming current President, Peter Prodromou, as CEO. The changes, which are effective immediately, come 18 months after Prodromou joined the firm to work with Murphy on growth strategies and expansion.

"I'm pleased to add CEO to Peter's title," said Murphy. "I brought him on board in 2019 to help drive Boston Digital to next-level growth, through increased market penetration in our core services of digital strategy, website experiences, and expansion of our digital marketing, content and engagement services. Our combined vision and approach led to strong growth in a challenging business environment."

Prodromou and Murphy pursued a combined strategy of broadening the company's core services of digital experiences while also forging deeper and longer relationships with Fortune 500 clients. The company has a strong and diverse client roster that includes leading pharmaceutical brands (including one of the providers of the Covid-19 vaccine), healthcare networks, global industrial giants, financial services leaders, and technology revolutionaries. The common theme is clients in high growth segments with access to capital that form the foundation of the 21st-century global economy.

"Two things attracted me to Boston Digital – its emphasis on growth segments like healthcare and pharma, and its strong foundation in website design, development and digital marketing, one of the marketing segments still promising high growth returns," said Prodromou. "Having previously helped build and lead successful marketing services brands, I was intrigued by the possibility of helping foster next-generation growth at a pure digital brand. Over the last 18 months, we have pursued a vision that is delivering breakthrough experiences and results for our clients and ourselves."

Murphy founded Boston Digital in 1999, growing it to a leading national website and digital marketing company. As Chairman of the Board, he will focus on corporate governance, client satisfaction and serving as counsel to Prodromou. Prodromou, who previously was CEO of one of the country's largest independent digital PR and integrated marketing firms before joining Boston Digital, will focus on strategy, client acquisition, growth and product additions to bolster the company's revenue, market share and profit.

About Boston Digital

Boston Digital has been delivering transformative digital marketing for over 20 years. We believe digital excellence starts with a world-class website and catches fire with brilliant digital marketing services. Boston Digital helps clients across the US in industries from consumer products and life sciences, to higher education, financial services and high tech, find their digital mojo, connect their brand to the people who need it most and boost their competitive advantage. www.bostondigital.com.

SOURCE Boston Digital

Related Links

http://www.bostondigital.com

