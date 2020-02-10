Boston Direct Honored for Excellence During 2019
Campaign Cup awarded to Massachusetts-based sales and marketing firm
Feb 10, 2020, 13:58 ET
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Direct, a premier sales and marketing company based in Massachusetts, announced it has been recognized for exceptional results achieved in 2019 on behalf of a major green energy client.
The company was presented with the Campaign Cup, a trophy awarded for superior sales and quality metrics among companies participating in the same campaign. As the top performer quarter over quarter for the entire year, Boston Direct earned the distinction of the annual Cup.
Co-president Kristyn Caserta praised the team at Boston Direct for its consistent efforts throughout the year. "It's gratifying to be able to build on our success quarter over quarter as we continue to achieve results on behalf of the client," she said. "We look forward to continuing the trend well into 2020."
Boston Direct represents one of the most recognizable names in green energy, and provides hands-on, interactive engagement to secure a memorable, satisfying experience for customers.
The professional staff at Boston Direct creates lasting relationships with direct, personalized outreach that prioritizes client objectives.
In addition to a robust management development program that molds leaders who value integrity, teamwork, and competitive spirit, the company is engaged in the community and contributes time and effort to various charitable causes.
About Boston Direct
Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Boston Direct is a leading outsourced sales and marketing firm that specializes in business-to-business and business-to-consumer campaigns. With integrity and professionalism, Boston Direct provides competitive, progressive solutions to clients seeking exponential growth. For more information, call 508-309-4750 or go to https://bostondirectinc.com.
Contact:
Kristyn Caserta
508-309-4750
SOURCE Boston Direct
