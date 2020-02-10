Boston Direct Honored for Excellence During 2019

Co-president Kristyn Caserta praised the team at Boston Direct for its consistent efforts throughout the year. "It's gratifying to be able to build on our success quarter over quarter as we continue to achieve results on behalf of the client," she said. "We look forward to continuing the trend well into 2020."

Boston Direct represents one of the most recognizable names in green energy, and provides hands-on, interactive engagement to secure a memorable, satisfying experience for customers.

The professional staff at Boston Direct creates lasting relationships with direct, personalized outreach that prioritizes client objectives.

In addition to a robust management development program that molds leaders who value integrity, teamwork, and competitive spirit, the company is engaged in the community and contributes time and effort to various charitable causes.

Like Boston Direct on Facebook.

About Boston Direct

Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Boston Direct is a leading outsourced sales and marketing firm that specializes in business-to-business and business-to-consumer campaigns. With integrity and professionalism, Boston Direct provides competitive, progressive solutions to clients seeking exponential growth. For more information, call 508-309-4750 or go to https://bostondirectinc.com.

Contact: Kristyn Caserta

508-309-4750

SOURCE Boston Direct