Boston Divorce Law Attorney Jennifer Silva Published in Boston Bar Association Newsletter

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer R. Silva, Esq., Senior attorney at Mavrides Law, has been published in the Boston Bar Association's Fall 2020 Newsletter. She co-authored the article "Practice Tips: Client Contact and Preparation During the Covid-19 Pandemic," that gives both practical and insightful tips on how fellow attorneys can better serve their clients during these challenging times.

Jennifer Silva is a top Boston divorce attorney at Mavrides Law

Attorney Silva has been a recognized leader in the divorce and family law community throughout Boston and Massachusetts. Attorney Silva focuses her practice on uncontested and negotiated divorce, contested and complex divorce actions, child custody and support, post-divorce modification, contempt actions, and division of complex assets and debt. In addition to her divorce practice, Attorney Silva leads the firm's practice in the drafting and negotiation of prenuptial agreements.

Attorney Jennifer Silva is a Massachusetts Superlawyer, has an AVVO rating of 10.0, has been awarded the AVVO Clients Choice Award, is a 10 Best Female Attorney in Family Law for many years running, and has been listed as a Top 40 under 40 by the National Advocates, among many others. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Association for Women Lawyers, the oldest running women's bar association in the country.

The Mavrides Law office is located in Boston and can be reached at [email protected] or 617-723-9900.

