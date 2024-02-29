Boston Drug and Device Litigator Moves to Shook

BOSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes drug and device litigator Lisa Oliver White to the firm as partner. White will join Shook's world renowned Product Liability Litigation Practice and focus primarily on drug and device litigation. She has a longstanding relationship with Shook, having been on trial teams with the firm's trial lawyers on multiple product liability litigation matters in Massachusetts.

"We're excited to bring Lisa to Shook," said Trial Partner Hildy Sastre from Miami, co-chair of the firm's product liability litigation team. "We've collaborated with Lisa a number of times as our local counsel in Boston. Her trial skills align well with the firm. It's a natural fit."

White brings 18 years of litigation experience in Massachusetts and Rhode Island state and federal courts, and her practice focuses on serving clients in medical malpractice and drug and device law matters. She is a member of the invitation–only International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC) and serves on the board of the Massachusetts Defense Lawyers Association (MassDLA).

"Truly, it is a natural transition in my career to move to Shook," said White from Boston. "The firm's reputation of having hardworking and very smart lawyers who get along well with opposing counsel in complex matters, cannot be overstated. I have a similar way of litigating and look forward to collaborating with this dynamic team again."

Shook has represented some of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the world, with client relationships dating back many decades. These companies look to the firm to handle their most complex and contentious product liability cases—from MDLs, class actions, mass tort actions and multi-jurisdiction onslaughts of individual cases, as well as challenging individual cases. ALM named Shook a finalist for Litigation Department of the Year – Product Liability in 2023. Partners Katie Gates Calderon, Hildy Sastre, and William Geraghty, all trial lawyers, lead the practice.

White earned her undergraduate degree from Boston University and her law degree, magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School. Massachusetts Super Lawyers has included White on its list since 2013.

Shook opened a Boston office in 2019 with five lawyers focusing on high-stakes environmental and toxic tort litigation, as well as complex business disputes, class action, product liability and other areas. Partner Tom Sullivan, a life sciences litigator, leads the office. With White on board, Shook looks forward to expanding its presence in the drug and device space in the Boston market.

