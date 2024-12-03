Boston Education Fund's 40 & Forward Celebration: Closing in on $200K for EdQuity in Boston Public Schools

Hosted by the dynamic Courtney Leonard, CEO of HerVision Media, the event was a masterful blend of heartfelt storytelling, inspirational entertainment, and a radical call to action. Attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper commitment to BEDF's mission.

"Tonight was more than a reflection on our legacy," said Pamela Leins, Executive Director of BEDF. "It was a radical call to action to reimagine what's possible for Boston's students and educators. We are building a future where equity is not just a goal but a guarantee."

The event brought BEDF to 62% of its overall fundraising goal for 2024. With $124,000 raised so far, reaching the $50,000 year-end goal will activate the board's matching commitment, doubling the impact and bringing the total funding for the #EdQuityBoston campaign to $200,000.

Program Highlights

Welcome & Speaking Program

BEDF Executive Director Pamela Leins and Interim Board Chair Benjamin Ivey delivered impassioned remarks, spotlighting BEDF's transformative work and outlining their vision for the future.





Guests enjoyed an exclusive first look at the upcoming documentary, Voices of EdQuity , produced by MINDART and AVARIA, featuring Segun Idowu , Mayor Wu's Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion; Rob Eugene , Founder of HUE Boston; James "Jimmy" Hills, Founder of Java with Jimmy; and Kathy D. LeBrón, Founder of The Radical Maestra, this project captures the triumphs, challenges, and aspirations of Boston's education community.





IGNITE THE NIGHT

A celebratory toast honored four decades of impact. At this time, a live auction and the "Fund A Need" initiative inspired attendees to contribute to the $10 Million Voices of EdQuity Dream Fundraising Campaign.





Stunning performances by violinist Donnell Best and Adonis Martin added a memorable artistic touch to the evening.

A Night of Radical Impact

Proceeds from the evening will directly fuel the Voices of EdQuity campaign, an ambitious initiative to address systemic inequities in Boston Public Schools.

"This is what progress looks like—communities united, voices uplifted, and barriers broken down for the next generation," said Senator Liz Miranda, a steadfast advocate for educational equity. "But progress doesn't happen by chance; it happens when we invest in movements like EdQuity that are unapologetically focused on addressing the systemic inequities in our schools. By supporting initiatives like this, we're not just giving students access to resources—we're giving them access to a future filled with opportunity, possibility, and equity. This kind of work transforms neighborhoods, inspires families, and ensures Boston's legacy as a city that prioritizes its children."

Donate to EdQuity Boston by visiting:

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/givingtuesdayadvanceeducationalequity/

To learn more about BEDF and EdQuity Boston:

[email protected]

[email protected]

