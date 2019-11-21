COMMACK, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an educator it is important to make your curricula as comprehensive as possible. This means enhancing it with things beyond the textbooks and assignments. Travel is an irreplaceable way to enhance the learning experience, especially in the subject of history. When studying historic cities, such as Boston, traveling to that city can add a lot to the experience.

Boston educational tours agency, Fantastic Tours & Travel, explains why Boston tours enhance history curricula.

Traveling back in time. There are countless opportunities in Boston to experience historical events firsthand through reenactments and detailed tours. Travel to Plymouth and see how the first English colonists lived, including tours of their lifestyle and a group dinner in 17th century style. Step aboard the full-scale recreation of the Boston Tea Party Ship or the U.S.S. Constitution. The options for realistic tours are endless in Boston.

Learn valuable lessons. A lot of the lessons learned through history are more impactful when experienced first hand. For example, the Salem Witch Museum explores the 1692-1693 witch trials that defined an era for the Boston area. By touring the museum and seeing everything firsthand, students can learn the lessons taught by this time, including tolerance and understanding.

Have fun! Taking a trip allows students to not only learn a lot but have fun while doing it. Boston Ghost Tours offer a spooky and fun way to explore the city of Boston while also being entertained. The same idea goes for the iconic Fenway Park – another "non-traditionally educational" hotspot. Taking your group to a Boston Red Sox game is an enjoyable way for students to see one of Boston's most recognizable sites, Fenway Park.

These are just a few of the ways that traveling to Boston can enhance history curricula. There are many more sites, from the past and present, that are worth exploring than what was mentioned here. For a more expansive and customized list of things to do during a trip to Boston, be sure to contact a student travel agency that specializes in Boston educational tours, like Fantastic Tours & Travel.

