Boston Engineering Names Paul O'Connor to Lead its Medical Practice

Led 24% increase (CAGR) in new product revenues for the Smith & Nephew Orthopedics Tissue Repair Group during a five-year period

Directed four major project launches within 18 months as the research & development director for Smith & Nephew Orthopedics Extremities

Managed a prototype development team that fulfilled more than 1,000 proof-of-concept device requests annually

Developed product portfolio and technology planning strategies as group director for Smith & Nephew Orthopedics Arthroscopic Repair

Performed acquisition due diligence and technology evaluation

Created and maintained relationships with surgeons and related key opinion leaders

Served on the company's compliance review board, and participated in FDA and ISO audits

Previously, Mr. O'Connor led product development for TNCO Inc., a product engineering and contract manufacturing firm in Massachusetts. In this role, he developed medical devices used throughout the surgical suite, including laparoscopic, arthroscopic, thoracic, and spinal procedures.

"Paul combines product commercialization best practices honed at Smith & Nephew with experience working with small companies and evaluating their early-stage technologies," said Mark Smithers, vice president and chief technology officer for Boston Engineering. "We welcome Paul and believe that he will be a trusted advisor for our medical devices clients."

Mr. O'Connor holds four medical patents and has additional patents pending.

His degrees include a BSME from Northeastern University and a Master of Science in management from Lesley University. Additionally, Mr. O'Connor received a certificate in strategy and innovation from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and certificates that include Design for Six Sigma and change management from the Acuity Institute.

About Boston Engineering

Boston Engineering provides product design and engineering consulting across the entire product development process – from concept through connected product capabilities. Certified for ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, the company's industry expertise includes defense & security, medical devices, robotics, and commercial products. Boston Engineering is also an Internet of Things (IoT) ThingWorx Partner and a PTC Platinum Partner. Founded in 1995, Boston Engineering is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. with an additional office at UMass Dartmouth's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE). Learn more at www.boston-engineering.com.

