Boston Estate Planning Council to Honor Susan M. Ogrodnik-Smith, AAI, CIC, CPRIA with its Excellence Award at May 4th Annual Gala

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), the definitive professional group of estate and wealth planners in Greater Boston, selected Susan Ogrodnik-Smith, AAI, CIC, CPRIA to receive its highest honor, the BEPC Excellence Award. This award recognizes professional excellence in the area of estate planning and significant contributions to the community.

2022 BEPC Excellence Award Recipient Susan M. Ogrodnik-Smith, AAI, CIC, CPRIA

Ogrodnik-Smith will be honored by her peers at BEPC's Annual Gala to be held on May 4th at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. The event will be hosted by Jared Bowen, the Emmy-award winning Executive Arts Editor at WGBH. All are invited to attend the Annual Gala.

Susan Ogrodnik-Smith is a 35-year veteran of the property and casualty insurance industry and is President of the Private Client Group at Hub International, New England, LLC. Susan is a graduate of Trinity College. In her current role, Susan works directly with family office managers, high net-worth families and trusted advisor teams to assess the unique personal insurance exposures they and their clients face. Her primary focus is the design of comprehensive risk management programs and asset protection strategies. She brings 20 years of broker experience at PLI Brokerage and Hub International, in addition to 15 years of insurance carrier experience with the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies.

Susan has the Accredited Advisor in Insurance, Certified Insurance Counselor, and Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor designations. She is a founding trustee and board member of the Private Risk Management Association. Susan has also served on the board of the Boston Estate Planning Council. Susan was just recently recognized as one of six 2022 Private Client Power Brokers® by Risk and Insurance®. Susan is also the recipient of the 2013 Banker and Tradesman "Women of FIRE" award. Recognized nationally, Susan has spoken at various family office and property and casualty conferences throughout the United States.

Susan is a community leader and steward and has served on the boards of The Junior League of Boston and Find the Cause Breast Cancer Foundation (formerly Art BeCause). She also is a member of The Vincent Club.

Susan spends time between Winchester and South Dennis, Massachusetts with her husband Barry.

About BEPC

The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a multi-disciplinary community of approximately 700 estate and wealth planning professionals. The Council provides educational programs and networking opportunities to help its members build and strengthen relationships, learn about ideas and strategies, and share thought leadership.

The Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The Council is an active affiliate of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). BEPC has been honored by NAEPC as a 5-Star Council in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and received the Council of Excellence Award in the prior three years (2015 to 2017). http://www.bepc.org

Media contact:

Cambria Happ

[email protected]

978-364-5170

SOURCE Boston Estate Planning Council