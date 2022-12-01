Boston Globe Honors Seurat Technologies as Top 5 Place to Work

Born down the river from the Industrial Revolution, the 3D metal printing pioneer is recognized as one of the best employers in Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seurat Technologies – the 3D metal printing leader making manufacturing better for people and the planet – today announced it has been named to the Boston Globe Top Places to Work list. Seurat was ranked #5 in the Small Employers category (50-99 employees). A total of 381 organizations were reviewed, the most companies ever surveyed for the annual list.

Manufacturing is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing 22 percent of total emissions in the U.S. Seurat understands that creating new technologies to advance a renewable manufacturing era requires a strong team of innovators and climate game-changers . The 3D metal printing leader has doubled its employee headcount year-over-year and expects continued growth as it prepares to open its first full-scale factory in the Boston metro.

"Seurat is reimagining the status quo of both manufacturing and workplace culture, and we're thrilled to see our efforts recognized as one of the top workplaces in Massachusetts," said James DeMuth, co-founder and CEO of Seurat Technologies. "Our team is bringing our vision of decarbonized, localized manufacturing to life, just down the river from where the Industrial Revolution began. To continue this legacy of homegrown innovation, Seurat is committed to creating a vibrant workplace with equity and collaboration as key pillars."

Seurat gives its employees an equity stake in the organization, encouraging employees to "behave like owners." The Wilmington-based company prioritizes a workplace environment that empowers every team member to have a significant voice in shaping Seurat's future, mixed along with fun like the occasional dunk tank .

This year marks the fifteenth anniversary of the Boston Globe's Top Place to Work awards which recognize the most admired workplaces in the state based on an employee survey. The award measures the company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

Seurat was recently named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in the computing, chips, and foundational technology category for its Area Printing solution. Last month, the company announced customer demand for more than 25 tons of 3D printed metal parts per year to be used in applications ranging from tooling, energy, and transportation.

Seurat has raised $79 million from investors such as Capricorn's Technology Impact Fund, True Ventures, and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, and has 170+ patents granted and pending.

To better understand Seurat's work culture, go behind-the-scenes on their Instagram page and take a look at Seurat's open positions on their Careers page .

About Seurat Technologies

Seurat Technologies is creating the next generation of metal printers designed for industrial serial production. Seurat's patented Area Printing (TM) Additive Manufacturing technology will allow manufacturers to cost effectively print metal parts at scale combining unprecedented speed, precision, part integrity and reliability. Seurat's pioneering approach includes technology originally developed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) by a team that included Seurat's CEO and Co-Founder, James DeMuth. Learn more at www.seurat.com .

