Boston Globe Media and Boston Pride for the People host Panel Discussion on the State of Marriage Equality at Fenway Health on Sept. 18

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Register to join Boston Globe associate editor and columnist Renée Graham and featured panelists to discuss the state of marriage equality in the United States on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ET at Fenway Health.

Visit globe.com/events to register to join The Boston Globe for a conversation on “The State of Marriage Equality” on Sept. 18.

Seven Massachusetts couples made history twenty years ago as the first same-sex partners in the nation to marry legally as the result of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's landmark decision in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health. In 2015, the rest of the United States followed when the Supreme Court ruled the Constitution guarantees an equal right to marry. During the panel discussion, experts will share their thoughts on the future of marriage equality and the potential impact of a conservative-led high court.

"Twenty years after Massachusetts made history as the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, the tireless fight to preserve marriage equality continues here and nationwide," said Renée Graham, associate editor and columnist at the Globe who recently published a four-part series on the judicial decision that made same-sex marriage a reality. "The best way to honor what began here with seven brave couples is to ensure that the right to marry remains available to all for generations to come, and I'm proud to moderate a panel of LGBTQ thought leaders dedicated to this goal."

Adrianna Boulin, president of Boston Pride for the People and Director of Racial Equity, Social Justice & Community Engagement at Fenway Health, will provide opening remarks at the event. Scheduled panel participants will include Gary Daffin, executive director of the Multicultural AIDS Coalition; Arline Isaacson, co-chair of the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Caucus; and Senator Julian Cyr, Massachusetts State Senator representing the Cape and Islands.

"Massachusetts was a trailblazer for marriage equality in the United States, which is why Globe Opinion was so proud to publish Renée Graham's powerful series recounting that history," said Jim Dao, the Globe's editorial page editor. "Now, when the future of marriage equality is very much in doubt, we are equally proud to partner with Boston Pride for the People and Fenway Health to promote public discussion about sustaining this fundamental right."

For a complete schedule and to register for the free event, visit https://thestateofmarriageequality.splashthat.com/.

