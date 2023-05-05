Boston Globe Media, Beth Israel Lahey Health Celebrate 20 Years Of Honoring Area Nurses For National Nurses Week 2023

Community-Driven 'Salute To Nurses' Celebrates Healthcare Heros With Special Event, Acclaimed Sponsored Print & Digital Feature

BOSTON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media today announced the 20th anniversary edition of its Salute to Nurses initiative, a special advertiser-supported section of The Boston Globe which is published annually to coincide with the observance of National Nurses Week (May 6 - May 12). Since 2003, this community-driven program has allowed thousands of people in the region to recognize and thank area nurses who have helped them and their loved ones through difficult times. Hundreds of nomination letters are received each year, demonstrating the profound and lasting impact nurses have on patient's lives.

Beth Israel Lahey Health Celebrate 20 Years Of Honoring Area Nurses For National Nurses Week 2023

"Every year, we receive hundreds upon hundreds of nominations from readers, asking us to recognize the nurses who have helped change their lives," said Kazi Ahmed, vp of integrated marketing at Boston Globe Media. "It's an incredible testament to how important and vibrant the healthcare community is in the Greater Boston and New England region. Now in its 20th year, Salute to Nurses is, and will continue to be, among the most important initiatives we feature each year."

This year, Salute to Nurses will launch a special 20th anniversary digital section ahead of National Nurses Day on Friday, May 5. A commemorative print feature will be included in the advertising section of The Boston Sunday Globe on May 7. Following publication, Boston Globe Media together with premier sponsor Beth Israel Lahey Health, will celebrate National Nurses Week and the 20th Anniversary of Salute to Nurses for an in-person celebration of 400+ of their nurses.

"We are proud to recognize the extraordinary care Beth Israel Lahey Health nurses provide each and every day," said Sue Harris, chief human resources officer, Beth Israel Lahey Health. "This Nurses Week, BILH is pleased to be the presenting sponsor of Salute to Nurses to celebrate the dedication of our nurses in making our patients and communities healthier."

The Salute to Nurses special section will be featured in the May 7 issue of The Boston Sunday Globe and can also be accessed online at globe.com/salute . To learn more about Boston Globe Media's advertiser-supported opportunities, contact [email protected] .

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the U.S. with the largest newsroom in New England and one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers. The Globe has served the region for over 150 years as a trusted source of news and has more than 240,000 digital subscribers, a growing portfolio of events, and a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , Boston Globe Today , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , and Studio/B .

About Beth Israel Lahey Health

Beth Israel Lahey Health is a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.

Advertiser-supported projects such as Salute to Nurses are produced by Studio/B in collaboration with advertisers. The news and editorial departments of The Boston Globe have no role in its production or display.

Press: Heidi Flood, Boston Globe Media Partners, [email protected] / Sarah Finlaw, Beth Israel Lahey Health, [email protected]

SOURCE Boston Globe Media Group