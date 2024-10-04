Boston Globe Media hosts In-Depth Conversation about the 2024 Presidential Election at Old South Meeting House on October 17

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Election Day 2024 is quickly approaching! Register to join an award-winning team of editors and reporters from The Boston Globe for an engaging panel discussion on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET at Old South Meeting House in Boston.

Guests will learn what it's like to cover a landmark presidential election from Globe political reporters on the ground in New England and D.C., why local journalism is so important, and what to expect from the team in November. This real-time conversation in a revolutionary setting offers participants the opportunity to reflect on events, past and present, that change the course of history.

"The Globe is fortunate to have the most talented team of political reporters in New England. We look forward to sharing their expertise and insider knowledge with readers as we discuss what it's like to cover this closely watched presidential election," said Nancy Barnes, Editor of The Boston Globe, who will provide opening remarks at the event. "We anticipate lively discussion and hope to hear from our audience what is on their minds in the final days of this campaign."

The panel discussion will be moderated by Shirley Leung, Globe Business Columnist and Associate Editor, and host of Globe Opinion podcast, "Say More." Panelists representing The Boston Globe include Jackie Kucinich, Washington Bureau Chief; Sam Brodey, National Political Reporter; James Pindell, Regional Political Reporter; and Adrian Walker, Columnist and Associate Editor.

Attendees will enjoy the exclusive opportunity to meet and greet speakers and take photos in the historic space following the event. Refreshments will be provided.

For a complete schedule and to register for the free event, visit globe.com/election2024 .

Contact: Carla Kath, Director of Communications, [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

SOURCE Boston Globe Media Partners