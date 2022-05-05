Boston Globe Media Launches New Reporting and Business Development Fellowship

Aims to Increase Business Experience And Diversity Among Next Generation of Journalists

BOSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media ("BGM") announced today the launch of The Boston Globe Media Development Fellowship, a hybrid editorial and business fellowship with the goal of preparing early career journalists for more prominent roles in media.

The two-year program is intended for early-career U.S. journalists from racial and ethnic groups underrepresented in journalism. It will combine a reporting fellowship within The Boston Globe's newsroom along with business-side training in audience engagement, marketing, and sales to provide a holistic multimedia learning experience. BGM is now accepting applications for the inaugural Development Fellow to start in September 2022.

"The news media industry is in a period of rapid change. The success of our business requires innovation, flexibility, and a closer partnership between the business and editorial units," said Greg Lee, Senior Assistant Managing Editor, Talent and Community. "With the launch of the Development Fellowship, our goal is to invest in early career professionals who have a passion for journalism and a curiosity to understand both pillars of a multimedia organization. We know that a staff that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve is vital; our investment in this program supports a talent pipeline for journalists from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups to grow and thrive in the newsroom – and beyond."

The Development Fellow will work at BGM's Boston office alongside reporters and editors in the Globe's newsroom and with leaders across business teams. Fellows will be paid a competitive full-time salary and will be eligible to elect company-provided benefits. Plans to grow the program and increase the number of Fellows in future years are underway for 2023.

The Boston Globe Media Development Fellowship is currently accepting applications through Monday, May 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For more information and application instructions, please visit Boston Globe Media's online application portal .

