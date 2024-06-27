Boston Globe New Hampshire Honored with Nine New Hampshire Press Association Awards

In first year, Globe NH journalists recognized for general news reporting, spot news coverage, social media platforms and more

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe New Hampshire team was honored with nine New Hampshire Press Association awards in recognition of outstanding achievements in journalism in the Granite State in 2023, its inaugural year. The Globe New Hampshire team, made up of reporters Steven Porter and Amanda Gokee, along with Boston Globe social media manager Sadie Layher, won three first-place awards, three second-place awards and three third-place awards. These accolades spanned categories that included general news reporting, political reporting, business stories, feature stories, investigative reporting, environmental reporting, spot news coverage and social media.

Steven Porter won first place in the general news reporting category with a story that chronicled a small business owner facing harassment from neo-Nazis in Franklin, N . H. , and was also recognized extensively for his political reporting, receiving a second-place award for his coverage of the state's Executive Council race and a third-place award for coverage of Governor Chris Sununu . Amanda Gokee secured second-place wins for her coverage of a farmer building queer community in the White Mountains and a feature story detailing the controversy over LGBTQ+ public murals in Littleton, N.H . Gokee also won third place for environmental reporting with a story about a new rail trail that has pitted outdoor recreation supporters against environmental preservationists looking to protect some of New Hampshire's sensitive species.

The Boston Globe New Hampshire staff received a first-place award honoring superb team reporting in spot news coverage of the tragic shooting at a state psychiatric hospital in Concord, N.H. This recognition highlighted their impressive collection of early details, on-the-ground reporting and background information on both the victim and suspect. Social media manager Sadie Layher won first place for outstanding use of social media platforms to extend the reach of Globe New Hampshire coverage across various platforms.

"Last year we launched Globe New Hampshire to bring The Boston Globe's world-class journalism directly to the people who live in and love New Hampshire," said Globe New Hampshire Editor Lylah M. Alphonse. "We're proud to have this recognition from the New Hampshire Press Association across so many categories, celebrating the team's hard work."

Boston Globe New Hampshire launched in March 2023, making this the first year its coverage was eligible for New Hampshire Press Association awards. Boston Globe Media journalism has been honored with 44 Emmy Awards, 7 Polk Awards and 27 Pulitzer Prizes, including the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism into dangerous lapses in commercial truck regulation that started with reporting in New Hampshire and uncovered systemic failures nationwide. To read more reporting from the award-winning Globe NH team, visit bostonglobe.com/newhampshire.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC: Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.

