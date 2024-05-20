Boston Globe Rhode Island wins 32 Rhode Island Press Association awards in 22 categories

First-place honors include best website, news columnist, email newsletter, community journalism, single-topic series, and sports feature; Fitzpatrick named Distinguished Journalist

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe Rhode Island team garnered 32 Rhode Island Press Association awards in recognition of outstanding work by journalists in the Ocean State in 2023. The 2024 awards ceremony took place on May 10 at the Quonset "O" Club in North Kingstown.

Boston Globe Rhode Island, which launched in 2019, won nine first-place awards, seven second-place awards, 10 third-place awards, and six honorable mentions in categories that included news, education, sports, community journalism, neighborhood coverage, and single-topic series. Globe Rhode Island also finished first for Best Website and Best Email Newsletter, while Edward Fitzpatrick was honored as Distinguished Journalist, in recognition of general excellence, including as host of the award-winning Rhode Island Report podcast, which judges lauded for "expanding the R.I. Globe's reach."

"The Globe Rhode Island team is proud to be a go-to source for news coverage and analysis in the Ocean State," said Globe Rhode Island Editor Lylah M. Alphonse. "It's particularly meaningful for us to be recognized for our community and neighborhood coverage as well as our statewide reporting because we strive to serve all of Rhode Island and be an invaluable resource for everyone."

Reporters Fitzpatrick, Alexa Gagosz, Brian Amaral, Amanda Milkovits, Steph Machado, Dan McGowan and Carlos Muñoz were multiple award winners. Fitzpatrick earned first-place honors as Distinguished Journalist and Best Sports Feature Story on Providence's Grog and Dog Jog. He also won two third-place honors.

Gagosz received six awards, including Best Single-Topic Series on the housing and homelessness crisis in Rhode Island for the third year in a row, and Best Email Newsletter for her focus on food and dining in Rhode Island. Amaral received seven honors in a wide range of categories, including first place in Neighborhood Coverage for his report on the state's new shore access law. Milkovits was recognized in six categories, including a first-place finish in Community Journalism for her feature on Honor Flight Rhode Island.

McGowan's two honors included top News/Feature Columnist, while Machado's pair of awards included a first place in Education Story for her examination of police officers in Rhode Island schools. Muñoz was recognized in four categories, including second place awards in Sports Feature Story on Smithfield's longshot bid for the Little League World Series and History Journalism for a profile of Newport's historic White Horse Tavern.

Globe Rhode Island received a second-place award for General Election Coverage for its work on November's special election. McGowan broke the news of Congressman David Cicilline's unexpected retirement, while Fitzpatrick provided extensive coverage of fraudulent signatures being discovered on the nomination papers of Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. The team engaged with readers, moderated debates, and covered all of the important developments in the election so Rhode Island voters could make an informed choice.

Globe Rhode Island received 37 Rhode Island Press Association awards in 2023, and 27 awards in 2022.

