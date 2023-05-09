Boston Globe Rhode Island wins 37 Rhode Island Press Association Awards

Nets first place in business, education, feature writing, investigative reporting, tourism and hard news; best website and ongoing coverage of homelessness in R.I.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe Rhode Island team garnered 37 Rhode Island Press Association awards in recognition of outstanding work by journalists in the Ocean State in 2022. Last year Globe Rhode Island received 27 such honors.

This year the Boston Globe Rhode Island team, which launched in 2019, combined for 10 first-place awards, 15 second-place awards, seven third-place awards and five honorable mentions in categories that included business news, education news, investigative/analytical news, arts/entertainment coverage, feature writing, tourism, election coverage, food/dining writing, sports features, photojournalism, unique stories, news and feature columns, and hard news coverage. Globe Rhode Island also finished first for Best Website and its ongoing coverage of the housing and homelessness crisis in Rhode Island .

"In four years, Globe Rhode Island has become a go-to source for news coverage and analysis in the Ocean State, as well as an invaluable resource for local communities," said Globe Rhode Island Editor Lylah M. Alphonse. "We're proud to serve Rhode Island and are grateful to be recognized for our work in such a broad range of categories."

Reporters Alexa Gagosz, Amanda Milkovits, Carlos Muñoz, Brian Amaral, Dan McGowan and Ed Fitzpatrick were multiple award winners. Gagosz earned 12 honors in multiple categories, with first-place recognition for her continuing coverage of the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island , her feature story with staff photographer Suzanne Kreiter about how a middle-class family spiraled into homelessness , and her in-depth exploration – with Muñoz and Alphonse – of Block Island's diverse groups of regular visitors .

Milkovits received seven honors, including first-place wins for her investigation of a push to make prostitution legal in Rhode Island , her reporting on the intrepid work of middle schoolers to track the inappropriate behavior of a "creep" teacher , and her coverage of the added challenges confronting North Kingstown teachers .

Muñoz received three first-place honors, including spot news coverage of an armed standoff in North Providence and his unique story on a Warwick woman who used a dating app to recruit players for a kickball team . Amaral captured five awards, including first-place honors for his examination of the tangled web of connections with the Tidewater Landing stadium deal.

McGowan's three awards included second-place honors for his slate of political, education and economic development columns , while Fitzpatrick received three honors, including second-place recognition for his feature story on the intercontinental travels of a tiny boat built by Central Falls third-graders , and third-place for Boston Globe Rhode Island's General Election Coverage.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. Through its properties, BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, Boston Globe Today, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Direct, Globe Events, and Studio/B. Globe Rhode Island was launched in 2019.

Contact: Heidi Flood, Boston Globe Media Partners, [email protected]

SOURCE Boston Globe Media Group