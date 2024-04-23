Boston Globe's Fourth Annual Sustainability Week Events Examining Climate Crisis, Environmental Challenges and Actionable Solutions

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Massachusetts HHS Secretary Kate Walsh and region's

top thinkers convening at virtual conference now through April 25

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Boston Globe Media and The Boston Globe are presenting the fourth annual Sustainability Week, where leading experts from both the private and public sectors are sharing innovative insights and strategies into how the region and beyond can address the most pressing climate change challenges. Now through Thursday, the Globe's team of climate journalists and event partners are leading and moderating six virtual events and an in-person screening of the documentary "Canary"

Sustainability Week began on Monday with a panel discussion, Building Net Zero: Massachusetts Energy Codes. Remaining panel topics include:

Care Means the World: Embracing Sustainability in Healthcare ( April 23 , 12 p.m. )

( , ) Revolutionizing the Waste Stream ( April 23 , 2 p.m. )

( , ) How Can We Live More Sustainably? ( April 24 , 2 p.m. )

( , ) Sustainability at Scale — What We Can Learn from the Companies Getting it Right ( April 25 , 10 a.m. )

United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will address the good, the bad and the ugly of the clean energy transition in a virtual fireside chat with Globe climate reporter Sabrina Shankman tomorrow (April 24, 10 a.m.). Sec. Granholm will also discuss successes and progress made so far, the inevitable missteps and challenges the administration has faced, and what the future of sustainable energy might look like.

Scheduled panel participants include: Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh; Boston Medical Center SVP, Chief Sustainability and Real Estate Officer Bob Biggio; UBQ Materials Co-CEO and cofounder Jack 'Tato' Bigio; Boston Housing Authority administrator Kenzie Bok; MassChallenge CEO Cait Brumme; Container Recycling Institute President Susan Collins; MASSPIRG/MASSPIRG Education Fund Executive Director Janet Domenitz; Boston Climate Action Network Executive Director Hessann Farooqi; Indigo Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Graham; Takeda Pharmaceuticals Global Head of Environment and Sustainability Johanna C. Jobin; Autodesk Director of Climate Innovation and Investment Ryan Macpherson; Newton Community Farm manager Greg Maslowe; Philips SVP and Global Head of Sustainability Robert Metzke; Skanska Sustainability Director Elsa Mullin; MIT Director of Sustainability Julie Newman; Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor and sustainable healthcare expert Reed Omary, MD, MS; and UVIDA owner Maria Vasco.

"Climate change is impacting our region, as well as the entire world, with mounting frequency and ferocity, which makes the focus of our latest Sustainability Week even more pertinent and significant," said Erika Hale Smith, Vice President of Events and Sponsorships at Boston Globe Media. "Like the last three Sustainability Weeks, we expect this gathering to elevate innovative solutions that could benefit our community and beyond."

To view the full schedule and register for this free event, visit globe.com/sustainabilityweek.

Sustainability Week sponsors include Philips, MassChallenge, Museum of Science and Rhode Island Commerce.

