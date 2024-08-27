Boston Greats David "Big Papi" Ortiz and Jrue Holiday, and "golden hour" Singer JVKE Celebrate Raising Cane's "Golden Birthday" with Todd Graves at the Opening of a One-of-a-Kind All-Gold Raising Cane's Restaurant in Downtown Boston

Tomorrow morning, August 28, Bostonians and Cane's fans alike will have the chance to help Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves open doors to a one-of-a-kind golden Restaurant, which just so happens to be Cane's 828th Restaurant. The Restaurant, which has a completely gold interior, is located at 101 Arch St Suite 105 in downtown Boston and consists of golden walls, seating, counters, floors and more, proving all that glitters really is gold.

Graves will cut the ribbon to kick off the grand opening, which includes Free Cane's for a Year for 28 lucky fans in line, a golden birthday cake made by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, and 828 giveaways – worth more than $100K – available through www.RaisingCanesBirthday.com including:

A golden ticket to Baton Rouge to meet Graves and tour Raising Cane's first Restaurant "The Mothership"

Gold bars, coins and nuggets ranging from one to 10 ounces (yes, real gold!)

Golden necklaces

Golden Vans shoes

And more!

To continue the celebration of turning 28 years (g)old, Cane's is entering its ~golden era~ with a jam-packed year of surprises, prizes, and giving back $28M to local communities, building on its nearly $140M given back over the past 28 years. Additional "golden year" celebrations across the country will include celeb appearances, limited edition golden Cane plush puppies, giveaways, surprise performances and more.

Hungry for success and Cane's Sauce, Graves opened the first Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge across from the North Gates at LSU on August 28, 1996. What began as a Chicken Finger dream slowly turned into a Chicken Finger empire with more than 800 locations across the country, but Graves' journey wasn't without its challenges. Two years prior to introducing the world to Raising Cane's, Graves presented a business plan in college that received the lowest grade in the class: A Restaurant that only serves Chicken Fingers? No way! But Graves believed in his dream.

After being turned away by bank after bank, Todd set out to raise his own money in California as a boilermaker at an oil refinery, grinding through 90-hour weeks to make his dream a reality. When a fellow boilermaker told him he could make more money commercial fishing, Graves set out for Alaska and camped out on the tundra for a month before landing a job on a boat to fish for sockeye salmon, working 20-hour days in harsh conditions. Money in hand, Graves returned home and secured an SBA loan before rounding up some friends to help break ground on what would later be called "The Mothership."

Originally planning to call the Restaurant "Sockeye's" as a tribute to his time in Alaska, he instead took a friend's advice and named it after his Labrador Retriever, Raising Cane, who frequented the construction site. Today, Cane III has carried on the rightful duty as namesake and mascot, frequently appearing in commercials with Graves and making waves on her own Instagram.

Finally, on August 28, 1996, Graves opened the doors to Raising Cane's. It was after 9 p.m. and Graves went out on the street to wave Customers in – business was so good, the Restaurant stayed open until 3:30 a.m.!

Now, 28 years later, Cane's has grown to more than 800 Restaurants across more than 40 states and continues opening 100 Restaurants each year. With sights set on becoming a top 10 US Restaurant brand by 2030, Cane's is looking to grow to more than 150K Crewmembers across 1,600 Restaurants and $10B in sales.

