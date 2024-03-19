Boston Harbor Angels Celebrates 20 Years of Angel Investing, Setting New Benchmarks in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Harbor Angels (BHA) proudly commemorates two decades of catalyzing innovation and fostering entrepreneurial growth within the Boston ecosystem. Founded in 2004, BHA strives to be at the forefront of angel investing, providing vital funding and mentorship to emerging companies across various lucrative industries. Over the past 20 years, the organization has cultivated a dynamic network of investors, industry experts, and most importantly their entrepreneurs.

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary," remarks President and CEO of BHA, Ziad Moukheiber, "we reflect on our and our founders hard work in angel investing. Our journey has been marked not only by innovation and our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, but also our founders' resilience and persistence throughout the unpredictability of this field. We are proud to have nurtured the growth of so many promising startups."

David Friend, Founder and CEO of Wasabi Technologies, commented, "BHA is my favorite angel group. Their unwavering support and strategic insights have been instrumental in propelling Wasabi to new heights. We are proud to be part of the BHA family. Happy 20th!"

Another resilient founder, Laurel Taylor, CEO of Candidly, a company tackling student debt expressed, "the support we received from BHA has been instrumental in accelerating our growth. Their expertise and passion have been truly inspiring. We are honored to celebrate this milestone and look forward to our continued collaboration in driving innovation forward."

"Boston Harbor Angels is a supportive community that has provided excellent resources both financial, network and expertise" added Marian Leitner-Waldman, Founder and CEO of Archer Roose Wines, luxurious canned wines co-owned by Elizabeth Banks. "The tone of the community is set by Ziad. He understands the entrepreneurial journey is rarely smooth but works to support the companies in BHA's portfolio every step of the way."

William Korinek, CEO and Co-Founder of Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals, stated, "BHA provides the crucial guidance and resources needed for startups like Astrocyte to thrive. Boston Harbor Angels has been a fantastic lead investor and partner. It's our privilege to be with them for the 20th anniversary."

Boston Harbor Angels reaffirms its commitment to investing for a better world as it commemorates 20 years. Here's to many more!

For further information, please contact:

Ziad Moukheiber

President and CEO | [email protected] | LinkedIn

SOURCE Boston Harbor Angels Inc