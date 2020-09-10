Boston Harbor Hotel Teams with Bureau Veritas to Ensure Hygiene Excellence at Five-Star Luxury Hotel

NEW YORK , Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services today announced its partnership with Boston Harbor Hotel on the SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence Program, a safety and hygiene program designed to support the operational restart activities of the hospitality industry. Boston Harbor Hotel is Boston's only waterfront Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond hotel with 232 guest rooms and a full-service 34-slip marina.

Hotels are operating in a new normal and facing ever-evolving safety and hygiene mandates. By partnering with Bureau Veritas—and earning the Bureau Veritas SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label—Boston Harbor Hotel can ensure that their hotel remains compliant, and the safety protocols have been audited by a trusted third party, while continually managing future risk.

Stephen Johnston, Managing Director and General Manager, Boston Harbor Hotel, commented:

"Boston Harbor Hotel's highest priority remains the health and safety of our associates, guests, neighbors, family and friends. Collaborating with Bureau Veritas, we have leveraged the SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence Label and established our Enhanced Health and Safety Guidelines that ensure we consistently meet the most stringent hygiene and safety standards across our property. We are excited to safely welcome our guests back to the Boston Harbor Hotel."

As an independent third-party partner to Boston Harbor Hotel, Bureau Veritas has:

Collaborated on detailed safety protocols to mitigate and prevent virus spread risk

Completed a hotel audit to ensure all hygiene protocols and operational requirements have been implemented

Supported Boston Hotel with the voluntary application to earn Bureau Veritas' Safe Guard Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label which demonstrates that the Boston Hotel is in compliance with the recommended guidelines and protocols

Sherry Orel, President of Certification, Audit and Assurances for Bureau Veritas North America, commented:

"Safety is the new luxury for travelers and our partnership with the Boston Harbor Hotel marks an important milestone in the restart of the hospitality industry across the US. We are so proud that hospitality industry leaders like Boston Harbor Hotel are going above and beyond to protect their employees and guests, and turning to Bureau Veritas as a global authority on safety."

The Boston Harbor Hotel is a member of Preferred Hotels, the world's largest independent hotel brand representing 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences and unique hotel groups. The SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence Program is offered to all of Preferred Hotels' members across its global properties in 85 countries.

"Restart your Business with BV"

The SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas' "Restart Your Business with BV" program. As an independent third-party partner, Bureau Veritas provides laboratory hygiene testing, hygiene and safety protocol audits, e-training programs, and continued monitoring of safety protocols to ensure businesses restart operations safely. Bureau Veritas leverages the strategic insight, advice, and recommendations of the world's leading medical community, members of the scientific community, and in compliance with local government agencies across North America for the "Restart Your Business with BV" program.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Boston Harbor Hotel

A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts LEGEND Collection, Boston's only AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star waterfront hotel welcomes guests arriving by land or sea. Located on the historic Rowes Wharf Harbor, the Boston Harbor Hotel's inviting ambiance and unparalleled service provide the ideal home away from home for travelers. Five-star accommodations with sweeping views of Boston's cityscape or breathtaking waterfront, a contemporary spa and fitness center, world-class dining, 34-slip marina and Boston's most luxurious living space, the John Adams Presidential Suite, make the Boston Harbor Hotel a destination Beyond Compare. For additional information, please visit our website at www.bhh.com, call 617.439.7000 or follow us on Instagram @bostonharborhotel or on Facebook.

