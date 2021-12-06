Boston Hemp Explains HHC And Its Effects

HHC, scientifically known as hexahydrocannabinol, is simply a hydrogenated form of the THC naturally occurring in a variety of cannabis and hemp plants. HHC is roughly 70-80% the strength of THC, meaning it's more potent than the other hemp derived cannabinoids Delta-8 and Delta-10. Moderate doses of HHC induce a euphoric psychoactive effect similar to THC but is often reported to having more relaxing and sedative qualities in comparison to Delta-8.

HHC and THC share a relatively identical molecular structure. The key difference being HHC has additional hydrogenated carbons and THC is missing an ester atom as well as a carbon bond.

These minor molecular changes make HHC a far more stable compound than THC with much stronger resistance to heat. As a result, HHC products have a far longer shelf life than THC and numerous other products.

Boston Hemp offers a powerful hemp derived 98% HHC wax option as well as vape carts and HHC flower in various strains. If you're looking for psychoactive options along with numerous forms of relief, Boston Hemp is a reliable source with 100% insured products as well rigorous lab reporting for quality control purposes. You can view all of Boston Hemp's CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-O, THC-P, and HHC products at BostonHempInc.com.

