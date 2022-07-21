Boston Hemp Inc. announces rebranding and website strategy

In addition to packaging, some of the changes to Boston Hemp Inc.'s products include reformulated tinctures with higher CBD doses. The selection of gummies has been curated into a collection of various hemp candies that are available either as pure CBD or can be infused with additional cannabinoids such as Delta-8 THC, HHC or THC-O.

The company continues to offer the finest flower strains in the industry. Most of their flower is grown in Vermont. Current strains include the heady and earthy Purple Rhino, strong and pungent Powerline Haze and many others.

Boston Hemp Inc. is a nationally recognized hemp dealer that packs and ships premium hemp products all over the world. Based in Hanover, Massachusetts, Boston Hemp Inc. is open daily to the public for walk in business. For wholesale inquiries please inquire to Kevin Coyle at [email protected] or by way of cell 508-846-6628.

SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc