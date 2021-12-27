Boston Hemp Inc. reaches massive milestone amid supply chain crisis in America

Every product Boston Hemp sells is grown and/or manufactured domestically within the United States and processed/packaged inside the borders as well. Boston Hemp solely uses American businesses for ALL day-to-day materials and operational procedures. This includes everything from the employees, farming, packing, shipping, and customer service. These simple steps negate any reliance on the foreign supply chain and their issues, allowing the company to process all orders withing 24 hours, many shipping out the same day. Based on the company's massive growth and rave reviews, this has led to an extremely satisfied customer base during the holidays. As more supply issues arise going into 2022, corporations around the country need to start taking similar steps to ensure they don't become plagued by delays, shortages, and skyrocketing prices. Being made in America has never been more important to keep customers happy.