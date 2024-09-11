Boston Institute of Biotechnology & BiBo Pharma CEO Wins 2024 Global Biologics CDMO Technology Leadership Award

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Institute of Biotechnology, LLC (BIB) is proud to announce that its CEO has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Global Biologics CDMO Technology Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. This recognition celebrates BIB's groundbreaking contributions to biologics manufacturing, including the world's first 30,000L bioreactor and its Grand-CHO platform, which are revolutionizing the production of antibody drugs and biologics.

As the biopharmaceutical industry faces increasing demand for commercial-scale biologics, the challenge of meeting global manufacturing capacity has become more pressing. Traditional methods relying on small-scale bioreactors have struggled to meet production needs efficiently. To address this, BIB has introduced transformative solutions, including the world's largest stainless steel bioreactor with a working volume of 30,000L. This technology breaks the current capacity barriers in biomanufacturing, allowing for greater scalability and reducing production costs from the international average of hundreds of dollars per gram to just $10 per gram.

Pioneering Solutions to Meet Industry Demands

BIB has developed a suite of innovative technologies to support biologics manufacturing, with a focus on large-scale production and cost efficiency. The introduction of the 30,000L bioreactor marks a new era in biomanufacturing, enabling pharmaceutical companies to meet increasing global demands for biologics while reducing costs. BIB's new production model integrates this large-scale bioreactor with its proprietary Grand-CHO platform, a "Three-in-One" approach to innovation that combines advances in cell line development, process optimization, and ultra-large-scale production technology.

The Grand-CHO platform, which focuses on improving cell line stability, optimizing production processes, and maximizing yields, has set new industry standards. The platform's second-generation Epic-CHO cell line achieves high expression levels of 10 g/L at the mini-pool stage, doubling the stability of international competitors and laying the groundwork for large-scale commercial production. Grand-CHO technology reduces production cycle times by 30%, doubles the yield per fermentation volume, and cuts restart time for 30,000L projects from 60 to 30 days.

Driving Efficiency with Pulse Continuous Manufacturing (PCM)

In addition to its advancements in bioreactor technology, BIB has also pioneered Pulse Continuous Manufacturing (PCM), an innovative production model that streamlines biologics production by releasing large volumes in a single upstream batch while processing multiple downstream batches continuously. PCM significantly improves line efficiency, enhancing production output by up to 300% compared to traditional methods. This technology, combined with BIB's PanFlex®-Engineering and Grand-CHO platform, is driving major advancements in biomanufacturing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

With its Boston-based R&D center and global production capabilities, BIB delivers state-of-the-art solutions that adhere to international standards. The company's focus on developing cutting-edge technologies and operational models has made it a leader in the CDMO space, providing high-quality, large-scale manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies worldwide.

About Boston Institute of Biotechnology (BIB)

Boston Institute of Biotechnology, LLC (BIB) is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in large-scale biologics production. BIB's mission is to provide cost-effective, high-quality manufacturing solutions for global biopharmaceutical companies. As a sister company to BiBo Pharma, BIB collaborates on a global scale, leveraging shared resources and expertise under the same global management team. Together, the two companies are driving innovation and efficiency in the production of biologics, to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

