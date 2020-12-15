Boston Insurance Brokerage Welcomes Alex Gabriel, Vice President of Healthcare

With the addition of Gabriel, BIB further increases access to experts in the specialty Healthcare Professional insurance unit. "I've been impressed with the professionalism and commitment to service across the board here at Boston Insurance Brokerage," Alex said. "I'm excited to leverage our broad range of products, and deep carriers relationships, to provide agents with a complete solution for the commercial Healthcare insurance needs of their clients."

Alex is graduate of George Mason University and will be working to grow business out of Northern Virginia.

Boston Insurance Brokerage is a wholesale brokerage that offers commercial insurance products. Its product portfolio includes property, casualty, environmental, umbrella, executive and professional, workers comp and risk management products and services. The firm has markets and expertise in healthcare liability, construction, manufacturing, habitational, professional liability, aviation product liability and financial services coverage.

Alex Gabriel

617.556.7033

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC