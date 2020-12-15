Boston Insurance Brokerage Welcomes Alex Gabriel, Vice President of Healthcare
Dec 15, 2020, 08:58 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC (BIB) is excited to welcome Alex Gabriel to the Healthcare Professional Team.
Gabriel brings with him over fifteen years of experience spanning Brokerage/MGA sales, technology and service. "I am excited to welcome Alex to the Healthcare team at BIB," said Keith Driscoll, Boston Insurance Brokerage's CEO. "His experience and energy will be a great addition to our production team and provide us new opportunities in the Midwest & Western United States."
With the addition of Gabriel, BIB further increases access to experts in the specialty Healthcare Professional insurance unit. "I've been impressed with the professionalism and commitment to service across the board here at Boston Insurance Brokerage," Alex said. "I'm excited to leverage our broad range of products, and deep carriers relationships, to provide agents with a complete solution for the commercial Healthcare insurance needs of their clients."
Alex is graduate of George Mason University and will be working to grow business out of Northern Virginia.
Boston Insurance Brokerage is a wholesale brokerage that offers commercial insurance products. Its product portfolio includes property, casualty, environmental, umbrella, executive and professional, workers comp and risk management products and services. The firm has markets and expertise in healthcare liability, construction, manufacturing, habitational, professional liability, aviation product liability and financial services coverage.
Alex Gabriel
617.556.7033
[email protected]
SOURCE Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC