Boston Interactive Rebrands as Boston Digital

BOSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the region's leading web design and digital marketing agencies announced its new name today, Boston Digital. Along with this change comes the introduction of Digital Mojo, a brand vision. The former Boston Interactive, which has developed web and brand execution and strategy for hundreds of organizations across a range of verticals, including Fage Yogurt, John Hancock and Harvard University, chose the new name to better reflect its expanding range of capabilities. In addition to creating dynamic web experiences, Boston Digital implements award-winning activation campaigns including content marketing, SEO, and measurement and analytics.

In an era when many smaller competitors offer far fewer services and larger providers are focused on rationalizing too many services instead of serving clients, Boston Digital offers the rare combination of large agency capabilities with the personalized attention of a small, nimble agency. This ideal size has enabled Boston Digital to serve leading organizations in verticals including higher education, life sciences, financial services, construction, consumer products, high-tech, legal and professional services.

"I'm thrilled to announce the rebrand of Boston Interactive as Boston Digital," said founder and CEO, Chuck Murphy. "I founded this company two decades ago on the vision that marketing excellence starts with a world-class website and catches fire with digital marketing. That's even more true today, as every leading brand relies on its web and digital marketing experience to drive mission critical brand, marketing and sales initiatives. As we have expanded our offerings to include digital services, such as content marketing, SEO and measurement and analytics, it has become clear that now is the time to introduce a name that better reflects the totality of our offer."

The new name enables the company to retain a sense of continuity for longtime clients with a nod to Boston as a center of excellence for innovation. At the same time, adopting the word "digital" ensures that Boston Digital is clearly defined as a driving force behind world-class digital marketing. The switch also provides internal alignment for the Boston Digital employees who have worked to help the company evolve and grow over the past two decades.

While its name and logo have changed, Boston Digital's core beliefs have not. With the introduction of the Digital Mojo vision, Boston Digital is launching a defining frame of mind that dares to challenge the status quo. Today, many organizations still separate marketing capabilities and initiatives into legacy channels – advertising, PR, corporate communications, digital and social. This approach undercuts the success of marketing, brand and sales. Digital Mojo challenges clients to break this mold, driving unification of all programs with digital as the strategic direction for execution. With Digital Mojo, everything starts with a brilliant website (or engagement platform) at the core, defining the brand and engaging customers, partners and influencers. It is then strategically activated, with the right recipe of digital services as catalysts, for organic engagement and brand promotion.

"In our 20 years of business, we have had the privilege to work with top brands and we are grateful to them for having trusted us with their most important asset – their brands," concluded Murphy. "As we embark on this journey, we'd like to thank all who have supported and worked with us over the years. We're excited to start this new chapter with our clients by our side – both old and new."

About Boston Digital

We're a tribe of relentlessly curious digital natives helping brands find their Digital Mojo. We believe that digital excellence starts with a world-class website and catches fire with brilliant digital marketing. Everything we do – from strategy to HTML – is designed to connect your brand to the people who need it most.

SOURCE Boston Digital