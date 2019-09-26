Boston Investment Bank Continues Expansion

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirus Capital Advisors, a Boston-based middle market investment bank, has expanded to Chicago as the firm continues its growth plans. Mirus Partner Mike Osborne leads the new initiative, which will focus on middle market transactions in the Midwest and on transactions nationally in the contract manufacturing industry.

In the past year, Mirus joined GCG – a global network of M&A advisory firms and part of GGI, a 570-member strong global network of accountants and corporate lawyers spanning 123 countries – and announced an expansion of the firm's European business coordinated by long-time Mirus partner Peter Alternative, who will be based in Milan.

Mike Osborne recently joined Mirus with over 25 years of manufacturing and investment experience across diverse industries and end markets. As Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Sparton Corporation, a publicly-traded electronics contract manufacturer, Mike and his team led the successful execution of 14 buy-side transactions as part of the company's strategic growth plan. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of IEC Electronics, a publicly-traded provider of electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products, and previously held the role of Chief Revenue Officer of Angelica. He held progressive executive and senior management roles with Niven Marketing, Actuant Corporation, Elkay Manufacturing Company, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors Corporation of Canada.

"As we continue to grow our firm, we're committed to providing exceptional advice to our clients. As an accomplished and senior deal professional, Mike brings a great right mix of transactional and operational experience and insight to our clients and we're excited to have him on the team," noted Mirus partner Alan Fullerton.

ABOUT MIRUS CAPITAL ADVISORS

Successful business owners have turned to Mirus Capital Advisors for more than 30 years to help them realize their ultimate accomplishment – the sale of their business. As a mid-market investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, Mirus drives successful deals for companies in the consumer, industrial, business services, healthcare and technology industries. Mirus has proven time and again that its deep industry expertise, focus on relationships, thorough preparation and unwavering commitment to every deal lead to meaningful accomplishments for business owners. Our affiliate Mirus Securities, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member.

CONTACT: Ami Doyle, doyle@merger.com, 781-418-5900

SOURCE Mirus Capital Advisors, Inc.

