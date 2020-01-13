Boston IVF Announces New CEO

Mr. Stern's extensive healthcare background and strong leadership experience were key factors that led to his selection, according to Michael Alper, MD – Boston IVF's Medical Director and President. "David is a champion of reproductive healthcare who brings over two decades of experience, leadership, and success to Boston IVF. He is a dynamic innovator with a passion for quality and excellence – and the perfect individual to lead in our mission to help individuals achieve their dream of becoming a parent," said Alper.

Prior to Boston IVF, Mr. Stern served as CEO of Symbiomix Therapeutics, where he led the transition from development stage towards commercial launch of Solosec, prior to its acquisition by Lupin Pharmaceuticals in 2017. He has held leadership roles at Merck Serono, as its Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Business Franchise for Fertility, as well as at EMD Serono, as the biopharmaceutical business' Executive Vice President of Endocrinology. Furthermore, he worked at Celmatix, Ohana, and OvaScience, where he successfully built commercial teams, developed strategy, and expanded scientific partnerships throughout the women's healthcare market. He holds an MBA with a concentration in International Marketing and Management from the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College, along with a Bachelors' degree in Biology from Brandeis University.

"There is no greater honor than to lead the team of professionals at Boston IVF into its next chapter of success," Mr. Stern said. "We have an opportunity to immediately enhance an already exceptional model of care as we continue to guide individuals and couples on their best path to parenthood. Our fertility network is a unique and substantial differentiator that enables us to excel in offering new technologies and conducting important research. I look forward to utilizing our academic affiliation and talented scientists to continue to ask questions that will provide new insights to the field. There are very few IVF centers in the United States with the capabilities of Boston IVF, and I plan to utilize our resources to deliver a superior patient experience. As exciting as Boston IVF's growth and innovation have been over the past several years, we are just getting started!"

Under Mr. Stern's leadership, Boston IVF will continue its focus on clinical outcome enhancements and business development opportunities via the backing of Eugin Group – an international fertility network comprised of more than 1,500 specialists. In 2019, Eugin acquired a majority stake in Boston IVF.

"The addition of Mr. Stern at Boston IVF is an important moment for both our corporate and clinical strategy in New England and throughout North America," said Eduardo González – Eugin Group's Chief Executive Officer. "David is a results-oriented, focused business leader who is passionately committed to patient care. His track record speaks for itself and we are thrilled he has joined our team."

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

One of the world's most experienced fertility networks, with over 90,000 babies born since 1986, Boston IVF has earned a reputation for innovative care, research, and next-generation fertility treatment options. With numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care and over 25 centers throughout New England, New York, Arizona, and Indiana. Boston IVF utilizes the best science and customized care to maximize patient outcomes. In 2019, this leading provider of fertility services in the United States joined the Eugin Group. For more information, please visit www.bostonivf.com

ABOUT EUGIN GROUP

As a result of their 20 year history, Eugin has a group of assisted reproduction centres of international reference with clinics in Spain, Italy, Denmark, Colombia, Brazil, USA, Sweden, Latvia and Argentina. Since its inauguration in 1999, the group has treated thousands of patients worldwide every year. Today, the Eugin team comprises over 1.500 specialists, whose training is constantly updated to provide quality friendly attention. In 2015, the assisted reproduction group was acquired by NMC Health. At present, the R&D department is made up of a 25 people team dedicated through agreements with the top universities and research institutions worldwide such as Universidad Pompeu Fabra, Universidad de Barcelona, Center for Genomic Regulation, Università de Milano-Bovisa, Karolinska Institutet, Universidade de Sao Paulo and Harvard University. For more information, please visit www.eugin.co.uk

