Boston IVF Opens New Fertility Center in Worcester, MA

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston IVF, the most experienced fertility provider in Massachusetts, offering world-renowned fertility treatment services, today announced it has opened the doors of its new Worcester Fertility Center.

Located at 100 MLK Jr. Blvd., (Suite 300), Boston IVF's Worcester Fertility Center is led by award-winning Reproductive Endocrinologists Dr. Kim Thornton, Dr. Samuel Pang, Dr. Samuel Pauli – and a team of clinicians and scientists that utilize advanced technologies and 30+ years of invaluable experience to give patients a significantly higher chance for pregnancy and delivery.

With on-site services such as fertility consultations, IUI, uterine cavity assessments, and treatment monitoring, the Worcester location offers individuals and couples a streamlined and convenient option in their journey to parenthood.

"Our new center reinforces Boston IVF's commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare," said Boston IVF reproductive endocrinologist Kim Thornton, MD. "We all share in a mission to expand access to treatment and provide more comprehensive programs that deliver an optimal experience for fertility patients in Worcester and the surrounding areas."

According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, over 7 million people in the USA have problems getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term. As access to infertility treatment is declining, the rate of people who need services is rising.

"We aim to help people achieve their goal of becoming a parent in the shortest time possible," said Boston IVF reproductive endocrinologist Samuel Pauli, MD.

"Our new fertility center in Worcester is dedicated to giving people efficient access to the treatments they need – and optimizing their odds of a successful pregnancy."

About Boston IVF

As one of the world's most experienced fertility networks, Boston IVF has earned a reputation for innovative care, research, and next-generation fertility treatment options. With numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care and more than 90,000 babies born since 1986 – Boston IVF utilizes the best science and customized care to maximize patient outcomes. For more information on Boston IVF, please visit: www.bostonivf.com

