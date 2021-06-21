Boston IVF Partners with TMRW Life Sciences to Adopt State-of-the-Art Technology for the Safe Management of Eggs and Embryos

WALTHAM, Mass., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston IVF, a leading fertility clinic with more than 25 locations across the U.S., announced today that it has partnered with TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. to bring unprecedented technology and automation to its cryostorage and fertility cell management practices. TMRW has created the first and only automated platform for the management, identification, and storage of the frozen eggs and embryos used in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment — a process that is still entirely manual in most fertility clinics worldwide. Integrating TMRW's groundbreaking innovation is just the latest example of Boston IVF's long history as an influential trailblazer in reproductive medicine.

"At Boston IVF, our mission is to help build families," said Michael Alper, MD, Medical Director of Boston IVF. "Since our founding in 1986, we've been leading the way and working with innovative companies like TMRW to improve outcomes for patients."

A world renowned leader in fertility care, Boston IVF has long championed TMRW's cutting-edge technology, partnering with TMRW for several platform validation studies to provide feedback before its official commercial launch in the U.S. earlier this year. As increasing numbers of patients worldwide opt to store eggs and embryos for years at a time, TMRW's technology allows clinics to scale in line with this growing demand and helps ensure that these vulnerable fertility cells are safe and easily traceable throughout and following the IVF process.

"Tireless innovation and a commitment to advancing the care of patients is what has made Boston IVF a best-in-class clinic for over three decades," said Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the clinical integration of our technology into their already industry-leading lab. Together, TMRW and Boston IVF will provide transparency and utmost peace of mind to patients regarding their irreplaceable eggs and embryos."

Boston IVF has a long history of successfully adopting emerging technologies: In 2006, Boston IVF assisted in the first birth resulting from a frozen egg, and its Egg Freezing Program is among the most celebrated in the nation. Boston IVF now freezes more than 5,000 eggs per year and continues to pave the way in egg-freezing technologies, with frozen embryo success rates essentially on par with fresh embryo transfer outcomes. Through this partnership, TMRW's technology has been integrated into Boston IVF's headquarters in Waltham with plans to expand to other locations.

"TMRW brings state-of-the-art technology to an area of the reproductive lab that has been slower to innovate," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "TMRW's automation, HIPAA-compliant data encryption, and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology creates an entirely new standard of care and safety for the tracking, management, and storage of frozen eggs and embryos."

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 100,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to now include over 25 reproductive endocrinologists and 25 centers throughout Massachusetts, New England and the United States. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated more than 30 reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. For more information, please visit www.bostonivf.com

ABOUT TMRW LIFE SCIENCES

TMRW Life Sciences is setting new standards for transparency, safety, and accountability in IVF and cell management. Today, more than 2,000 clinics operate using decades-old methods to care for hundreds of millions of frozen eggs and embryos. Worldwide data from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) show 15% of couples are unable to conceive without medical help. With so many turning to IVF, the market is expected to exceed $47 billion by the year 2030, with potentially billions of eggs and embryos at risk from antiquated and perilous management practices if no innovation occurs.

TMRW's platform provides a complete, RFID-powered, digital chain of custody fully integrated with a state-of-the-art robotic storage and monitoring solution. With TMRW, clinics significantly reduce the chances of potentially devastating errors. The TMRW team includes celebrated innovators in fertility, embryology, cryo-management, automation, software development and robotics. TMRW Co-Founders Joshua Abram, Alan Murray and Dr. Jeffrey Port are serial technology and life sciences entrepreneurs. Their immediate prior ventures sold for a combined sum of more than $1 billion. To date, TMRW has raised $50 million. For more information, please visit www.TMRW.org

SOURCE Boston IVF