Boston Jewish Film Festival (BJFF) Transforms Voting Experience with Digital Joy Engage

19 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Digital polling software enhances audience participation and voting efficiency while empowering BJFF to go paperless

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ portfolio company Digital Joy has successfully modernized the participation experience at the Boston Jewish Film Festival by transforming the event's antiquated paper voting system into a user-friendly digital voting method. This full success story is explored in the newly published case study, Two Thumbs Up.

Through Digital Joy Engage, Boston Jewish Film was able to transition from an antiquated paper voting system to a user-friendly digital voting method.

The media industry is currently witnessing a widespread shift towards digitalization. Various aspects of this trend include audience engagement, content delivery, and data collection. Audience engagement, especially, is critical to today's media landscape. While traditional means of reaching the audience are no longer as efficient, technology now offers alternatives that offer a more interactive and engaging experience for viewers, enhancing their connection with the content and the event.

Digital Joy is an innovative cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company that aims to empower companies so that they can align their transformation with these trends. It aims to help businesses, creators, and leading media organizations alike share their stories by leveraging the most advanced cloud-based solutions like Digital Joy Engage.

Created in 1989 as the Boston Jewish Film Festival, it is now the largest film-based organization in New England, welcoming more than 15,000 attendees annually. It offers the finest in film programming, education, and conversation to audiences across the Greater Boston community.

For events like the Boston Jewish Film Festival, modernizing the participation experience through digital voting systems can positively impact audience engagement. Through Digital Joy Engage, Boston Jewish Film was able to transition from an antiquated paper voting system to a user-friendly digital voting method. This transformation seamlessly integrated attendees into the event, providing them with an efficient and effective means to cast their votes and have their voices heard.

In addition, Digital Joy Engage was also able to streamline the voting process, making it efficient and convenient for both event organizers and attendees. This efficiency allowed for quicker results and a smoother overall experience – giving the Boston Jewish Film Festival a competitive edge over others which still rely on outdated methods.

Digital Joy Engage has successfully transformed the audience voting experience at the Boston Jewish Film Festival. This advanced cloud-based solution with a simple set up and implementation process gave the audience a voice and transformed the way they were able to participate in the event.

"This year it was more votes and more people. It's a good sign, people are getting used to the new way of doing things. On the back end for us, it couldn't be easier. It really is an intuitive process and any issues we had were not with the software!" said Joseph "Joey" Katz, Director of Special Programming, Boston Jewish Film.

About Digital Joy

Digital Joy is a new innovative cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company that aims to empower companies, from small enterprises to the largest in the world, with innovative and proven cloud-based solutions. It aims to help businesses, creators, and leading media organizations share their stories by leveraging the most advanced cloud-based media technology.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

About Boston Jewish Film

Boston Jewish Film offers the finest in film programming, education, and conversation to audiences across the Greater Boston community. Created in 1989 as the Boston Jewish Film Festival, it is now the largest film-based organization in New England, welcoming more than 15,000 attendees annually. From year-round premieres to its marquee Fall Festival – one of the oldest and most prestigious Jewish film festivals in the world – the not-for-profit arts organization hosts screenings, discussions with filmmakers, multi-media presentations, live podcasts, music and dance performances, and ReelAbilities Boston — the city's disability film festival. Boston Jewish Film invites the community to Go Beyond the Screen and celebrate the global Jewish experience. www.bostonjfilm.org

