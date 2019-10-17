Boston Law Firm Announces $5,000 Scholarship Fund to Benefit Ten Students

CHELSEA, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group LLC has launched a $5,000 scholarship fund to benefit graduating high school students who have overcome challenging situations. Recipients, one from each of ten Greater Boston communities, will each receive $500.

The scholarship is intended to inspire students as they pursue their education. The unrestricted funds can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

"We want to encourage students who have struggled and had to overcome challenges as they move on to a new opportunity," said Spada Law Group Chief Len Spada. "We want to make this next step a little easier."

Spada said the scholarship was inspired by his own experience growing up in the inner city with parents who worked three jobs to support the family.

"I know what it is like to grow up poor and to face challenges that could derail you if you don't find a way to overcome them," he said. "I was fortunate to be the first one in my family to go to college and pursue my passion, and it was due largely to the support and dedication of my parents. I want to provide that opportunity to others."

To be eligible, students must be a senior graduating in good standing having attended their high school for at least three years. They must be accepted or enrolled in a 4-year or 2-year college or accredited trade school by the time of the scholarship award. To apply, students must submit an 800 to 1,000-word essay explaining a challenging situation they overcame and how it changed their life.

One winner will be chosen from each of these ten towns: Chelsea, East Boston, Everett, Lynn, Malden, Medford, Revere, Salem, Saugus, and Winthrop.

Submissions are due between November 1, 2019, and February 1, 2020. Winners will be announced by April 15, 2020. The awards will be presented at a dinner at Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus.

Spada Law Group is a boutique firm based in Chelsea, MA, providing personal attention and specialized skills to accident victims.

