Boston Law Firm Announces Fifth Annual Scholarship Fund

News provided by

Spada Law Group

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHELSEA, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group LLC has opened applications for its 2024 annual scholarship. The firm will award five $1,000 scholarships to benefit high school students who have overcome challenging situations.

The scholarship was launched to encourage students to pursue an education. The unrestricted funds can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

Continue Reading
Spada Law Group LLC announced its Fifth Annual Scholarship Fund for graduating high school students in Greater Boston.
Spada Law Group LLC announced its Fifth Annual Scholarship Fund for graduating high school students in Greater Boston.

"When we started this scholarship fund, we wanted to let students know that they have the support of their community," said Spada Law Group Chief Len Spada. "It's incredible that we've been able to do this for five years. It's been amazing to watch these students take advantage of the opportunities they've created and thrive."

Spada said he is proud of what scholarship winners have accomplished as the first recipients approach graduation and the start of their careers. The scholarship fund has benefited more than forty students.

To be eligible, students must be a senior graduating in good standing having attended their high school for at least three years. They must be accepted or enrolled in a 4-year or 2-year college or accredited trade school by the time of the scholarship award. To apply, students must submit an 800 to 1,000-word essay explaining a challenging situation they overcame and how it changed their lives.

Spada said the scholarship was inspired by his own experience growing up in the inner city with parents who worked three jobs to support the family.

"I know what it's like to struggle. What made the difference for me was having people around me who wouldn't let me give up and who inspired me to keep going. I was the first one in my family to go to college and it's largely because of those people," he said. "We want to provide that encouragement for others."

Submissions are due by April 30, 2024. Winners will be announced by May 30, 2024.

Spada Law Group is a personal injury firm based in Chelsea, MA, providing personal attention and specialized skills to accident victims. Our firm serves English and Spanish-speaking clientele with the main office in Chelsea and appointment-only offices in Peabody, Worcester, and Newburyport.

Contact: Len Spada, 617.889.5000

SOURCE Spada Law Group

Also from this source

Boston Law Firm Announces Fourth Annual $5,000 Scholarship Fund to Benefit Five Students

Spada Law Group LLC is pleased to announce the five winners of its fourth annual $5,000 scholarship fund to support Greater Boston graduating high...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.