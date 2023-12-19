Boston Law Firm Announces Fifth Annual Scholarship Fund

CHELSEA, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group LLC has opened applications for its 2024 annual scholarship. The firm will award five $1,000 scholarships to benefit high school students who have overcome challenging situations.

The scholarship was launched to encourage students to pursue an education. The unrestricted funds can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

Spada Law Group LLC announced its Fifth Annual Scholarship Fund for graduating high school students in Greater Boston.

"When we started this scholarship fund, we wanted to let students know that they have the support of their community," said Spada Law Group Chief Len Spada. "It's incredible that we've been able to do this for five years. It's been amazing to watch these students take advantage of the opportunities they've created and thrive."

Spada said he is proud of what scholarship winners have accomplished as the first recipients approach graduation and the start of their careers. The scholarship fund has benefited more than forty students.

To be eligible, students must be a senior graduating in good standing having attended their high school for at least three years. They must be accepted or enrolled in a 4-year or 2-year college or accredited trade school by the time of the scholarship award. To apply, students must submit an 800 to 1,000-word essay explaining a challenging situation they overcame and how it changed their lives.

Spada said the scholarship was inspired by his own experience growing up in the inner city with parents who worked three jobs to support the family.

"I know what it's like to struggle. What made the difference for me was having people around me who wouldn't let me give up and who inspired me to keep going. I was the first one in my family to go to college and it's largely because of those people," he said. "We want to provide that encouragement for others."

Submissions are due by April 30, 2024. Winners will be announced by May 30, 2024.

Spada Law Group is a personal injury firm based in Chelsea, MA, providing personal attention and specialized skills to accident victims. Our firm serves English and Spanish-speaking clientele with the main office in Chelsea and appointment-only offices in Peabody, Worcester, and Newburyport.

Contact: Len Spada, 617.889.5000

SOURCE Spada Law Group