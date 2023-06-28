Boston Law Firm Announces Fourth Annual $5,000 Scholarship Fund to Benefit Five Students

CHELSEA, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group LLC is pleased to announce the five winners of its fourth annual $5,000 scholarship fund to support Greater Boston graduating high school seniors who have overcome challenging situations.

Spada Law created the scholarship to support and encourage students to pursue their educational goals. Each recipient received $1000 in unrestricted funds that can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

Recipients with Len Spada (L-R) Riley Avelar, Carlos Flores, Cori Powell, Timmy Donahue, Mariah Rogers

"This is an impressive group of students who have worked extremely hard to excel and overcome challenges in their lives," said Spada Law Group Chief Len Spada. "We want to help them in achieving their goals and reaching their full potential."

The winners are: Riley Avelar, Carlos Flores, Cori Powell, Timmy Donahue, and Mariah Rogers

Spada said the scholarship was inspired by the people who helped him while growing up in the inner city and getting into college despite difficult circumstances.

"I really believe that having a strong community makes a difference," Spada said. "We want these students to know that we recognize what they've accomplished, and we believe they will go on and do great things," he said.

Spada Law Group is a Personal Injury Law Firm based in Chelsea, MA, representing seriously injured accident victims. Our firm serves English and Spanish-speaking clients with a main office in Chelsea, and appointment-only offices in Peabody and Newburyport.

