Boston Law Firm Announces Fourth Annual $5,000 Scholarship Fund to Benefit Five Students

News provided by

Spada Law Group

28 Jun, 2023, 11:07 ET

CHELSEA, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group LLC is pleased to announce the five winners of its fourth annual $5,000 scholarship fund to support Greater Boston graduating high school seniors who have overcome challenging situations. 

Spada Law created the scholarship to support and encourage students to pursue their educational goals. Each recipient received $1000 in unrestricted funds that can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

Continue Reading
Recipients with Len Spada (L-R) Riley Avelar, Carlos Flores, Cori Powell, Timmy Donahue, Mariah Rogers
Recipients with Len Spada (L-R) Riley Avelar, Carlos Flores, Cori Powell, Timmy Donahue, Mariah Rogers

"This is an impressive group of students who have worked extremely hard to excel and overcome challenges in their lives," said Spada Law Group Chief Len Spada. "We want to help them in achieving their goals and reaching their full potential."

The winners are: Riley Avelar, Carlos Flores, Cori Powell, Timmy Donahue, and Mariah Rogers

Spada said the scholarship was inspired by the people who helped him while growing up in the inner city and getting into college despite difficult circumstances. 

"I really believe that having a strong community makes a difference," Spada said. "We want these students to know that we recognize what they've accomplished, and we believe they will go on and do great things," he said. 

Spada Law Group is a Personal Injury Law Firm based in Chelsea, MA, representing seriously injured accident victims. Our firm serves English and Spanish-speaking clients with a main office in Chelsea, and appointment-only offices in Peabody and Newburyport.

Contact:
Mikeyla Figueroa
617.889.5000

SOURCE Spada Law Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.