Boston Law Firm Announces Fourth Annual Scholarship Winners

The winners are:

- Oprah Nkera, Medford High, attending Harvard University

- Madeline Morris, Medford High, attending George Washington University

- Mariam Marcos, East Boston, attending University of Massachusetts Amherst

- Braden Faiella, Saugus, attending Saint Anslem College

- Christian Garcia, Chelsea High, attending Northeastern University

Spada Law created the scholarship to support and encourage students to pursue their educational goals. Each recipient receives $1000 in unrestricted funds that can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

Spada said the scholarship was inspired by the people who helped him while growing up in the inner city and getting into college despite difficult circumstances.

"It's important to me that we take the time to celebrate their accomplishments as we look to their future," Spada said. "We want them to know that what they have done and what they will do matters and is appreciated."

Spada Law Group is a boutique firm based in Chelsea, MA, providing personal attention and specialized skills to accident victims. Our firm serves English and Spanish-speaking clientele with the main office in Chelsea and appointment-only offices in Newburyport, Peabody, and Springfield.

