Boston Law Firm Announces Fourth Annual Scholarship Winners

Spada Law Group

Jun 27, 2024, 09:00 ET

CHELSEA, Mass., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group LLC has awarded scholarships to five students through its annual scholarship fund to support Greater Boston graduating high school seniors who have overcome challenging situations.

"These students have done tremendous work in contributing to their communities while keeping up with their academics," said Spada Law Group Chief Len Spada. "They are an amazing group that will rise to the next challenge and leverage their skills to reach their goals."

The winners are:

- Oprah Nkera, Medford High, attending Harvard University
- Madeline Morris, Medford High, attending George Washington University
- Mariam Marcos, East Boston, attending University of Massachusetts Amherst
- Braden Faiella, Saugus, attending Saint Anslem College
- Christian Garcia, Chelsea High, attending Northeastern University

Spada Law created the scholarship to support and encourage students to pursue their educational goals. Each recipient receives $1000 in unrestricted funds that can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

Spada said the scholarship was inspired by the people who helped him while growing up in the inner city and getting into college despite difficult circumstances.

"It's important to me that we take the time to celebrate their accomplishments as we look to their future," Spada said. "We want them to know that what they have done and what they will do matters and is appreciated."

Spada Law Group is a boutique firm based in Chelsea, MA, providing personal attention and specialized skills to accident victims. Our firm serves English and Spanish-speaking clientele with the main office in Chelsea and appointment-only offices in Newburyport, Peabody, and Springfield.

