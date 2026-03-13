Boston Law Firm Sweeney Merrigan Offers Free Rides This St. Patrick's Day

Sweeney Merrigan Law Giving Away $20 Ride Vouchers to Promote Community Safety.

BOSTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based law firm Sweeney Merrigan announced that it is offering free Lyft vouchers to provide people in the area a safer way to celebrate this St. Patrick's Day.

The $20 Lyft vouchers can be redeemed online by clicking here

https://account.lyft.com/auth? next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lyft.com%2Flyftpass%2FSMLSAFERIDE, and used anywhere in the Greater Boston area between March 15th 12am - March 16th 12pm.

Helping Protect Bostonians

Over a 5-year period (2019-2023), AAA reported 2,500 crashes occurred on March 17/18 alone! With the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting that 34 people are killed everyday in the United States due to drunk driving, attorneys at Sweeney Merrigan felt they had to do something to keep people safe.

"St. Patrick's Day is a core part of Boston's storied tradition, but deadly drunk driving accidents shouldn't be," said J. Tucker Merrigan, managing partner, Sweeney Merrigan. "Our firm sees too many cases where people were injured or killed because of one-too-many drinks, and we wanted to make this St. Patty's day the safest in our city's history by helping people have fun responsibly."

How it works:

Your first $20 On Us, No Worries: To make sure everyone gets home safely, Sweeney Merrigan Law is offering a FREE Lyft ride to your destination. How to Claim: Participants must first take a pledge they are not going to drink and drive on St. Patrick's Day, then tag Sweeney Merrigan (@sweeneymerrigan) on Instagram to help spread the word. Next, simply download or open the Lyft app and enter your voucher code to use your $20 credit March 15th 12am - March 16th 12pm. Spread the Cheer: Share the joy of a safe ride with friends and family. With everyone taking the free ride, we can all enjoy a worry-free celebration! There is a limit of one voucher per person. You must be of legal drinking age to qualify for a $20 Lyft Voucher (21+) Supplies are limited - On a first-come, first-claimed basis

Stay safe this St. Patrick's Day and get a free Lyft ride from Sweeney Merrigan!

About the Firm

Sweeney Merrigan has decades of high-level personal injury law experience, serving clients in Boston and across Massachusetts. The firm's mission is to build a safer community, in part by spreading awareness about critical public safety issues. To learn more, or to contact a qualified injury attorney, go to: https://www.sweeneymerrigan.com/.

SOURCE Sweeney Merrigan Personal Injury Lawyers