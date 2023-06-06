Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line to Move from Copley to Fenway Neighborhood for 2023 Event

On Sunday, October 1, thousands will cross the finish near Fenway as the iconic Walk helps mark 75th year of the Jimmy Fund

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai will culminate at a new finish line this year – across the street from Fenway Park, along Brookline Avenue. The move to the Fenway neighborhood from Copley Square, which is undergoing renovations, is a symbolic homecoming of sorts for the Jimmy Fund, whose legendary origins date back 75 years, when the then Boston Braves rallied with the world to help raise money in support of "Jimmy" – a pediatric cancer patient treated by Dr. Sidney Farber.

Scheduled for Sunday, October 1, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation's premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"We are excited for walkers this year to cross the finish line in front of the Fenway Park," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "Moving our celebration allows us to honor the 75th anniversary of the Jimmy Fund and thank the thousands of walkers who have carried forward this legacy of giving for decades. We are eager to get out on the course and see all of our outstanding walkers and teams come together to defy cancer."

About The Jimmy Fund Walk

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Longwood Medical Campus), 10K walk (from Newton), Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley), and Marathon walk (from Hopkinton).

Whatever route walkers choose, participants will be treated to 10 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric. Finish line activities will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

If walkers wish to participate a bit closer to home, the Jimmy Fund Walk has flexible opportunities. Participants can also join the event virtually by "walking their way" from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials will be available.

The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund's 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $167 million for Dana-Farber Cancer in its 34-year history, raising a record-breaking more than $8.8 million in 2022. Funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Jimmy Fund Walk since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor for more than 20 years.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 4 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

SOURCE Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai