Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line to Move to the Boston Common for 2024 Event

On Sunday, October 6, thousands will participate in the iconic fundraising walk for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support all forms of cancer research and patient care

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai will culminate at a new finish line this year – inside the heart of the city, at the Boston Common due to ongoing construction in Copley Square. Just a short walk further down Boylston Street, thousands of walkers will join together as they have for more than 35 years to celebrate their beloved Walk in America's oldest public park.

Scheduled for Sunday, October 6, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation's premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"We are excited for walkers this year to cross the finish line in the Boston Common," said Suzanne Fountain, vice president of the Jimmy Fund. "The move to the Boston Common, affectionately known as the 'People's Park,' marks a symbolic common finish line—a world without cancer. By gathering in Boston Common, we are honoring Boston's roots as a city for the people, connected by a common cause. We are eager to get out on the course and see all our outstanding walkers and teams come together to defy cancer."

One Walk, Four Distances, For All Cancers

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K Walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Longwood Medical Campus); 10K Walk (from Newton); Half Marathon Walk (from Wellesley); and Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton). Walkers can participate virtually, as well.

Whatever route walkers choose, participants will be supported by hundreds of volunteers and treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course. Poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes –are the heart of the event and displayed along the course as inspiration. All routes will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Street. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $176 million for Dana-Farber Cancer in its 35-year history, raising a record-breaking $9.4 million in 2023. Funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation's premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Jimmy Fund Walk since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor for more than 20 years.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, X, and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

